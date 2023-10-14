Navratri 2023 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, bhog and mantra

As the first among the nine forms of Goddess Durga venerated during Navratri, the puja of Shailputri begins with Ghatasthapana, a ritual symbolizing women's power.

Navratri, the eagerly anticipated festival, commences on October 15 this year, and the first day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Shailputri. According to drikpanchang.com, Goddess Shailputri is believed to govern the moon, the bestower of all fortunes, and worshipping her can help counteract any ill effects of the moon. She is considered a form of Adi Shakti.

Legend has it that after her self-immolation as Goddess Sati, she was reborn as the daughter of Lord Himalaya, named Lord Himavat. In Sanskrit, "Shail" means mountain, hence the name Shailputri, which means the daughter of the mountain. She is also known as Hemavati and Parvati. Similar to her previous incarnation as Goddess Sati, she was married to Lord Shiva.

Goddess Shailputri is often depicted riding a bull, earning her the name Vrisharudha. She is considered the embodiment of the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. She is typically shown with two hands, holding a Trishul (trident) in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left.

Puja vidhi

As the first among the nine forms of Goddess Durga venerated during Navratri, the puja of Shailputri begins with Ghatasthapana, a ritual symbolizing women's power. This involves using symbolic puja items, such as a shallow clay utensil serving as a base. Three layers of mud and Sapta Dhanya/Navadhanya seeds are scattered in the pan, followed by a sprinkle of water to ensure the seeds have enough moisture. A Kalasha is filled with Ganga Jal, and it's adorned with Supari, coins, Akshat (raw rice mixed with turmeric powder), and Durva grass. Around the neck of the Kalash, five mango tree leaves are placed, and then a coconut is used to cover it.

Bhog

Offer fresh and seasonal fruits, especially those that are considered auspicious, such as bananas, apples, and coconuts.

Prepare a special prasad, which can include dishes like kheer (rice pudding), poori (fried bread), or halwa (sweet semolina dessert). Offer this prasad to the goddess.

Mantra

The mantra to chant during this puja is "Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah!" as mentioned on the website. The prayer is "Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim."

You can also chant "Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah!"

Also read: Navratri 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family, friends happy navratri