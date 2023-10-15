Headlines

Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Happy Navratri 2023: Best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family, friends

Delhi’s air quality plunges into 'Poor' category, AQI at 266

Israel-Palestine conflict: When will the war end? Know possible outcomes for Hamas, Gaza residents

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Ghatasthapana Muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantras

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Happy Navratri 2023: Best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family, friends

Delhi’s air quality plunges into 'Poor' category, AQI at 266

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

9 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after the show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Navratri 2023 Day 1: Ghatasthapana Muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantras

One of the most significant and auspicious rituals of Navratri is Ghatasthapana. It marks the beginning of the 9-day long festival.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The festival of devotion to Shakti, Sharadiya Navratri, has commenced today on October 15, 2023. It is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with each day devoted to a different form of the Goddess. The festival will continue for nine days, and on the tenth day, Durga Visarjan will take place on October 24, 2023.

On the first day of Navratri, the auspicious ritual of Ghatsthapana is performed, and the first form of Goddess Durga, Ma Shailputri, is worshipped. Parvatraj Himalaya's daughter, Ma Shailputri, found Lord Shiva as her husband after performing severe penance. She is considered a symbol of compassion, patience, and love. Worshiping Ma Shailputri is believed to bring peace and harmony to life, and it is believed to fulfill one's quest for a suitable life partner.

Here are the details for Navratri 2023, specifically on the first day:

Sharadiya Navratri Begins: October 15, 2023
Sharadiya Navratri Ends: October 23, 2023
Durga Visarjan: October 24, 2023

For Ghatsthapana on the first day, you can refer to the auspicious timings and the necessary items mentioned in the previous response. Follow the rituals and perform the Aarti as mentioned for Ma Shailputri on this auspicious day.

Goddess Shailputri's Mantras:

Om Devi Shailputryai Namah
Hreem Shivaya Namah
Vande Vanchhitalabhayachandrardhakritashekharam. Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailputrim Yashasvinim.
May the blessings of Ma Shailputri bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family during Sharadiya Navratri.

Also read: Navratri 2023 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, bhog and mantra

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states until October 16, check latest forecast here

Meet school dropout, who became India’s richest jeweller with net worth Rs 36,700 crore

Bolo Na: Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan's song from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail releases, netizens 'listen it on loop'

Meet India's 8th richest person, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's mentor, net worth is Rs 1.44 lakh crore

Meet one of richest realty businessmen with Rs 30,364 crore net worth, whose wife acted in Bollywood movies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE