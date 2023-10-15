Navratri 2023 Day 1: Ghatasthapana Muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantras

One of the most significant and auspicious rituals of Navratri is Ghatasthapana. It marks the beginning of the 9-day long festival.

The festival of devotion to Shakti, Sharadiya Navratri, has commenced today on October 15, 2023. It is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with each day devoted to a different form of the Goddess. The festival will continue for nine days, and on the tenth day, Durga Visarjan will take place on October 24, 2023.

On the first day of Navratri, the auspicious ritual of Ghatsthapana is performed, and the first form of Goddess Durga, Ma Shailputri, is worshipped. Parvatraj Himalaya's daughter, Ma Shailputri, found Lord Shiva as her husband after performing severe penance. She is considered a symbol of compassion, patience, and love. Worshiping Ma Shailputri is believed to bring peace and harmony to life, and it is believed to fulfill one's quest for a suitable life partner.

Here are the details for Navratri 2023, specifically on the first day:

Sharadiya Navratri Begins: October 15, 2023

Sharadiya Navratri Ends: October 23, 2023

Durga Visarjan: October 24, 2023

For Ghatsthapana on the first day, you can refer to the auspicious timings and the necessary items mentioned in the previous response. Follow the rituals and perform the Aarti as mentioned for Ma Shailputri on this auspicious day.

Goddess Shailputri's Mantras:

Om Devi Shailputryai Namah

Hreem Shivaya Namah

Vande Vanchhitalabhayachandrardhakritashekharam. Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailputrim Yashasvinim.

May the blessings of Ma Shailputri bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family during Sharadiya Navratri.

