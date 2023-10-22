Navratri 2023: 3 easy bhog prasad recipes to offer Maa Siddhidatri

Here are three easy and delectable bhog prasad recipes you can prepare for Navratri 2023 to offer to Maa Siddhidatri.

Navratri, a nine-night festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection for millions of devotees around the world. During this auspicious period, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day, also known as Navami. To please the goddess and seek her blessings, devotees prepare bhog prasad, or sacred offerings, which are then distributed to family and friends. Here are three easy and delectable bhog prasad recipes you can prepare for Navratri 2023 to offer to Maa Siddhidatri.

Sama Rice Kheer:

Sama rice, also known as barnyard millet, is a popular fasting ingredient during Navratri. To make Sama Rice Kheer, start by rinsing the Sama rice and then cooking it in milk until it becomes soft and creamy. Add sugar or a natural sweetener like jaggery, along with cardamom for flavor. Garnish with crushed nuts and serve this rich and nutritious kheer as an offering to Maa Siddhidatri.

Makhana Ladoo:

Makhana, or fox nuts, are a healthy and crunchy ingredient that can be used to prepare Makhana Ladoo. Start by roasting the makhana in ghee until they turn crisp. Grind them into a coarse powder and mix with powdered sugar, cardamom, and nuts. Roll this mixture into small, round ladoos and offer them as a sweet delight to Maa Siddhidatri.

Singhare Atta Halwa:

Singhare (water chestnut) flour is another fasting staple. Singhare Atta Halwa is made by roasting the singhare flour in ghee until it turns golden brown. Add sugar, water, and cardamom powder to make a sweet halwa. Garnish with sliced almonds and pistachios for a touch of richness.