Navratri 2022: Why onion, garlic not consumed during the nine-day festival

File photo

An auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga called Shardiya/Sharad Navratri is set to begin on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan.

During this time, Hindus practice special nine-day fasts and on the tenth day, they pray for blessings. During In these 9 days, Onion and garlic, which are often essential in Indian cooking, are not allowed. However, Onions and garlic have many advantages and also improve flavor and taste perception.

But do you know why onions and garlic aren't eaten during a fast? Ayurveda advises only eating sattvic, easily digestible foods during fasting. As a result, the body spends more time repairing than it does digesting, which results in a detoxification process. Additionally, the sattvic diet enhances skin, immunity, and metabolism while regulating mental wellness.

Food is divided into three categories in the Hindu religion:

- Rajasic Food

- Tamasic Food

- Saatvik Food.

Rajasic and Tamasic foods are usually avoided by those who are seeking spiritual enlightenment as they evoke carnal desires and increase mental lethargy. Onions and garlic are also known to produce heat in the body. Therefore, Onions and garlic are avoided during the fasts.

Seasonal foods, dairy products, nuts, seeds, oils, ripe vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and plant-based proteins are valued in the sattvic diet.

Food that is regarded to be tamasic in nature damages the mind or body. It is thought to lead to mental drowsiness. Onion and garlic are not allowed during the nine-day holy festival since they are considered to be Tamasic in nature.