Navratri 2022: Things to do before festival to honour Goddess Durga begins

Navratri 2022: Navratri will begin on the following Monday. Throughout the course of Navratri, devotees honour Goddess Durga in her nine guises. Goddess Durga is on Earth at this time to pour her blessings on her followers by eradicating all their tribulations. Most households are bustling with activity as everyone gets ready for Goddess Durga to arrive. If this year you will also be installing a ghat or a statue of Goddess Durga, make sure to finish off those tasks before Navratri begins.

The house should be cleaned from top to bottom

Clean well before Navratri begins. Goddess Durga is not thought to live in a dwelling that has trash lying about, spider webs, etc. So, scrub the whole house.

Gangajal should be sprinkled all over the house

To prepare for Navratri, cleanse your home thoroughly. You may do this by using flowers or mango leaves to scatter Gangajal in your home.

Put a Swastika sign on the front door

As a symbol of good fortune, the swastika is widely recognised and appreciated. Make a sign of Swastik in the front entrance either before the commencement of Navratri or after you've showered on the first day of Navratri. Because of this, domestic joy, tranquilly, and success are brought into the home.

These items must be removed

Navaratri is a time for spiritual and physical cleansing, followed by worship of Goddess Durga in all her guises. So get rid of the garlic, onions, and meat products that are tamasic. At the same time, you should stop consuming things like alcohol and switch to sattvik foods.

Colors play an important role

During Navratri, the nine colours that honour the nine goddesses are very significant. Therefore, put away your blue and black clothing and get ready for the day in advance.