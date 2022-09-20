Navratri 2022: Know about 9 forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during the auspicious nine-day festival

Navratri 2022 | Photo: Wikipedia

Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. Navratri is celebrated over a period of 9 days long to mark the victory of good over evil. During these days, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga.

The celebration of Navratri signifies the victory of good over evil. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that the goddess Durga battled the demon Mahishasur for nine days and beheaded him on the 10th day of Navratri which is regarded as Vijayadashmi.

On these nine days, nine different forms of Goddess Durga is worshipped.

Day 1: Maa Shailaputri

On the first day of Navratri, Maa Shailaputri is worshipped. This year the first day of Navratri has fallen on September 26. The colour of the first day of Navratri is white.

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini

On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. This year the second day of Navratri has fallen on September 27. The colour of the second day of Navratri is red.

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta

On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. This year the third day of Navratri has fallen on September 28. The colour of the third day of Navratri is royal blue.

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. This year the fourth day of Navratri has fallen on September 29. The colour of the fourth day of Navratri is yellow.

Day 5: Maa Skandmata

On the fifth day of Navratri, Maa Skandmata is worshipped. This year the fifth day of Navratri has fallen on September 30. The colour of the fourth day of Navratri is green.

Day 6: Maa Katyayani

On the sixth day of Navratri, Maa Skandmata is worshipped. This year the sixth day of Navratri has fallen on October 1. The colour of the sixth day of Navratri is grey.

Day 7: Maa Kaalratri

On the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Skandmata is worshipped. This year the seventh day of Navratri has fallen on October 2. The colour of the seventh day of Navratri is orange.

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri

On the eighth day of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. This year the seventh day of Navratri has fallen on October 3. The colour of the seventh day of Navratri is peacock green.

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri

On the ninth day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. This year the ninth day of Navratri has fallen on October 4. The colour of the ninth day of Navratri is pink.

