Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Navratri 2022: Know about 9 forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during the auspicious nine-day festival

Know here about the nine different forms of goddess durga that are worshipped during the nine days of Navratri.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Navratri 2022: Know about 9 forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during the auspicious nine-day festival
Navratri 2022 | Photo: Wikipedia

Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. Navratri is celebrated over a period of 9 days long to mark the victory of good over evil. During these days, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. 

The celebration of Navratri signifies the victory of good over evil. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that the goddess Durga battled the demon Mahishasur for nine days and beheaded him on the 10th day of Navratri which is regarded as Vijayadashmi. 

On these nine days, nine different forms of Goddess Durga is worshipped. 

Day 1: Maa Shailaputri

On the first day of Navratri, Maa Shailaputri is worshipped. This year the first day of Navratri has fallen on September 26. The colour of the first day of Navratri is white.

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini

On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. This year the second day of Navratri has fallen on September 27. The colour of the second day of Navratri is red.

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta

On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. This year the third day of Navratri has fallen on September 28. The colour of the third day of Navratri is royal blue.

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. This year the fourth day of Navratri has fallen on September 29. The colour of the fourth day of Navratri is yellow.

Day 5: Maa Skandmata

On the fifth day of Navratri, Maa Skandmata is worshipped. This year the fifth day of Navratri has fallen on September 30. The colour of the fourth day of Navratri is green.

Day 6: Maa Katyayani

On the sixth day of Navratri, Maa Skandmata is worshipped. This year the sixth day of Navratri has fallen on October 1. The colour of the sixth day of Navratri is grey.

Day 7: Maa Kaalratri

On the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Skandmata is worshipped. This year the seventh day of Navratri has fallen on October 2. The colour of the seventh day of Navratri is orange.

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri

On the eighth day of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. This year the seventh day of Navratri has fallen on October 3. The colour of the seventh day of Navratri is peacock green.

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri

On the ninth day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. This year the ninth day of Navratri has fallen on October 4. The colour of the ninth day of Navratri is pink.

Read: Indira Ekadashi 2022: History, significance and vidhi of fasting here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After Apple Watch Ultra, the company may launch iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.