Navratri 2022: List of Puja Samagri you would need for rituals

The nine-day festival of Navratri began yesterday. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri, in 2022, began on September 26 and will end on October 4, 2022. Navratri is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

If you want to perform the Navratri Puja, here is a list of items or Puja Samagri you need.

Navratri 2022: Puja Samagri

Samagri for Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana

Kalash (copper/bronze/brass/silver). Never use steel or plastic.

Brown coconut with husk

Mango leaves or betel leaves

Haldi

Kumkum

Chandan

Akshat

Water

Currency coins

A piece of fresh red cloth (new)

Flowers

An earthen tray or a plate bigger than the Kalash.

Soil or natural clay

Nav Dhanya (seeds of nine different grains)

Puja Samagri for Puja of Nav Durga (for nine days)

Goddess Durga's photo or idol made of Pancha Dhatu (five metals)

A chowki

Fresh unused pieces of red cloth

Solah Shringar items (sindoor, Mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, alta or mahavar, hairpins, among others)

Sesame oil or mustard oil or ghee for the Akhand Jyot

Cotton wicks

Brass/silver lamp

Gangajal (for cleansing the puja area)

Dhoop

Agarbatti (incense sticks)

Coconut

Akshat

Paan and supari

Rosewater

Camphor (Kapur)

Sacred thread - Kalava (red and yellow)

Sweets (Naivedya) and bhog

Flower

Fruits (banana and any other fruit)

Laung-elaichi (clove and cardamom)

Batasha

Currency coins

Toran (door hangings) made of mango leaves.