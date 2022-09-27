Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Navratri 2022: List of Puja Samagri you would need for rituals

On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Navratri 2022: List of Puja Samagri you would need for rituals
File Photo

The nine-day festival of Navratri began yesterday. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri, in 2022, began on September 26 and will end on October 4, 2022. Navratri is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

If you want to perform the Navratri Puja, here is a list of items or Puja Samagri you need. 

READ | Navratri 2022 Day 2: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, mantras to worship Maa Brahmacharini

Navratri 2022: Puja Samagri

Samagri for Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana

Kalash (copper/bronze/brass/silver). Never use steel or plastic.
Brown coconut with husk
Mango leaves or betel leaves
Haldi
Kumkum
Chandan
Akshat
Water
Currency coins
A piece of fresh red cloth (new)
Flowers
An earthen tray or a plate bigger than the Kalash.
Soil or natural clay
Nav Dhanya (seeds of nine different grains)
Puja Samagri for Puja of Nav Durga (for nine days)
Goddess Durga's photo or idol made of Pancha Dhatu (five metals)
A chowki 
Fresh unused pieces of red cloth
Solah Shringar items (sindoor, Mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, alta or mahavar, hairpins, among others)
Sesame oil or mustard oil or ghee for the Akhand Jyot
Cotton wicks
Brass/silver lamp
Gangajal (for cleansing the puja area)
Dhoop
Agarbatti (incense sticks)
Coconut
Akshat
Paan and supari
Rosewater
Camphor (Kapur)
Sacred thread - Kalava (red and yellow)
Sweets (Naivedya) and bhog
Flower
Fruits (banana and any other fruit)
Laung-elaichi (clove and cardamom)
Batasha
Currency coins
Toran (door hangings) made of mango leaves.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA raids multiple PFI locations in UP's Meerut, Bulandshahr
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.