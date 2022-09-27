Navratri 2022: List of Puja Samagri you would need for rituals

The nine-day festival of Navratri began yesterday. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri, in 2022, began on September 26 and will end on October 4, 2022. Navratri is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.
If you want to perform the Navratri Puja, here is a list of items or Puja Samagri you need.
Navratri 2022: Puja Samagri
Samagri for Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana
Kalash (copper/bronze/brass/silver). Never use steel or plastic.
Brown coconut with husk
Mango leaves or betel leaves
Haldi
Kumkum
Chandan
Akshat
Water
Currency coins
A piece of fresh red cloth (new)
Flowers
An earthen tray or a plate bigger than the Kalash.
Soil or natural clay
Nav Dhanya (seeds of nine different grains)
Puja Samagri for Puja of Nav Durga (for nine days)
Goddess Durga's photo or idol made of Pancha Dhatu (five metals)
A chowki
Fresh unused pieces of red cloth
Solah Shringar items (sindoor, Mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, alta or mahavar, hairpins, among others)
Sesame oil or mustard oil or ghee for the Akhand Jyot
Cotton wicks
Brass/silver lamp
Gangajal (for cleansing the puja area)
Dhoop
Agarbatti (incense sticks)
Coconut
Akshat
Paan and supari
Rosewater
Camphor (Kapur)
Sacred thread - Kalava (red and yellow)
Sweets (Naivedya) and bhog
Flower
Fruits (banana and any other fruit)
Laung-elaichi (clove and cardamom)
Batasha
Currency coins
Toran (door hangings) made of mango leaves.