Navratri 2022: Know Navratri date calendar and Durga Puja date

Representational Image

Durga Puja is one of the longest Hindu festivals of nine days which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The festive season is all set to begin with Shardiya Navratri in which the nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped. The first day of the shardiya Navratri in this year will be September 26, 2022. Durga Puja and Dussehra are observed at the conclusion of these nine days. Shardiya Navratri starts on the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu calendar.

Durga Puja 2022: Dates

The final day of Navaratri is when Durga Puja is celebrated. The idol of Maa Durga is submerged into rivers or other bodies of water to show her respect and devotion, and the festival lasts from Shasthi until Dashami.

Durga Puja 2022: will take place from October 1 through October 5, this year.

Mahalaya 2022: will be observed on October 14th of that year. This is a significant Durga Puja occasion when devotees invite Goddess Durga to the planet and draw eyes on her idol.

Navratri 2022: Date Calendar:

Navratri 2022 Day 1 (Sept 26): The Goddess Shailputri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 2 (Sept 27): The Goddess Brahmacharini Devi is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 3 (Sept 28): The Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 4 (Sept 29): The Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 5 (Sept 30): The Goddess Skandamata is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 6 (Oct 1): The Goddess Katyayani is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 7 (Oct 2): The Goddess Kalratri is worshipped

Navratri 2022 Day 8 (Oct 3): The Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped as Durga Ashtami is celebrated.

Navratri 2022 Day 9 (Oct 4): When the fast is broken and Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped, this day is known as Maha Navami.