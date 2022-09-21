Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Navratri 2022: Know Navratri date calendar and Durga Puja date

According to the Hindu calendar, there are four Navratri in a year – two Gupt Navratri, one Chaitra Navratri and one Shardiya Navratri.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Navratri 2022: Know Navratri date calendar and Durga Puja date
Representational Image
Durga Puja is one of the longest Hindu festivals of nine days which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The festive season is all set to begin with Shardiya Navratri in which the nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped. The first day of the shardiya Navratri in this year will be September 26, 2022. Durga Puja and Dussehra are observed at the conclusion of these nine days. Shardiya Navratri starts on the Pratipada date of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu calendar.
 
Durga Puja 2022: Dates
The final day of Navaratri is when Durga Puja is celebrated. The idol of Maa Durga is submerged into rivers or other bodies of water to show her respect and devotion, and the festival lasts from Shasthi until Dashami.
 
Durga Puja 2022: will take place from October 1 through October 5, this year.
 
Mahalaya 2022: will be observed on October 14th of that year. This is a significant Durga Puja occasion when devotees invite Goddess Durga to the planet and draw eyes on her idol.
 
Navratri 2022: Date Calendar:
 
Navratri 2022 Day 1 (Sept 26): The Goddess Shailputri is worshipped
Navratri 2022 Day 2 (Sept 27): The Goddess Brahmacharini Devi is worshipped
Navratri 2022 Day 3 (Sept 28): The Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped
Navratri 2022 Day 4 (Sept 29): The Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped
Navratri 2022 Day 5 (Sept 30): The Goddess Skandamata is worshipped
Navratri 2022 Day 6 (Oct 1): The Goddess Katyayani is worshipped
Navratri 2022 Day 7 (Oct 2): The Goddess Kalratri is worshipped
Navratri 2022 Day 8 (Oct 3): The Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped as Durga Ashtami is celebrated. 
Navratri 2022 Day 9 (Oct 4): When the fast is broken and Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped, this day is known as Maha Navami.
Navratri 2022 Day 10 (Oct 5): Goddess Durga idols are immersed in water. Dussehra is celebrated. 
 
 
 
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral: Burglars steal 25 OnePlus smartphones from Ludhiana store
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.