Navratri 2022: Know all about Maha Saptami, Devi Kaalratri, puja timing, mantra, and bhog

Navratri 2022

On the 7th day of Navratri, we celebrate the 7th avatar of Goddess Durga, Kaalratri (also spelt Kalaratri). She is also known as Shubhankari. Kaalratri is the fiercest form of Devi Durga. She is the destroyer of evil. Maa Kaalratri is black as night and has three luminous eyes. She exhales fire. She has four hands, in one she holds a thunderbolt, in the other she holds a sword. Some stories say that her other two hands lay in mudras- one in 'abhay', symbolising her fearlessness, and the other in "varada', symbolising her benevolence. Some say that she uses one hand to hold and the other to protect.

Story of Devi Kaalratri

After the auras Shumbha & Nishumbha invaded devlok and destroyed Indra's kingdom, the devas were left helpless since these two asuras had a boon that no man or god could kill them. To save the devas from the terror, Indra visited Parvati and apprised her of the situation. Parvati sent Chandi, also known as Kaali, to deal with the demons.

However, Shumbha & Nishumbha had sent two other demons called Chanda & Munda on the battlefield already. Chandi killed the demons and earned herself the name Chamunda. She then faced another demon called Rakhtabeej. Rakhtabeej had a peculiar and powerful boon. He could never be destroyed. Whenever Rakhtabeej's blood was shed and it came in contact with the ground, a new Rakhtabeej would emerge. This infuriated Maa Kaalratri and as she struck him, she bent low and drank his blood before it could come in contact with the ground. That was the end of Rakhtabeej.

Maa Kaalratri then went on to kill Shumbha and Nishumbha, restoring peace in Devlok. May Maa Kaalratri give you the strength to fight the darkness around you and within you.

Maa Kalaratri Puja Mantra:

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Maa Kalaratri Prarthana:

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

Maa Kalratri Puja vidhi:

Maa Kalratri loves the night-blooming jasmines. On the 7th day of Navratri, offer night jasmines to Maa Kalratri and recite the following mantras and conclude with aarti.

Maha Saptami puja timing:

According to Drik Panchang, Navratri Day 7 (Maha Saptami Tithi) will begins from 7:16 PM on October 1 to 5:17 PM on October 2.

Bhog:

Offer jaggery or laddoos made of jaggery in bhog to Maa Kalaratri.