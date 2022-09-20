Navratri 2022: Food items to eat if you're travelling while fasting | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Navratri, one of the most auspicious times of the year, will begin from September 26. Devotees of Goddess Durga will observe various rituals and traditions throughout the nine-day festival. Each day, one of Goddess Durga's nine avatars will be worshipped.

During this period, people observe fasts; while some do so for the full nine days, many only do so on the first and last days. Here are foods items to eat if you are travelling while fasting in Navratri 2022.

Pakore

Pakore are excellent for travelling since they can be stored for a long time and are simple to eat wherever you are and whenever you like. You can enjoy aloo and paneer chips in the same manner as sabudana pakore. Again, remember to bring along some tomato or curd chutney.

Sabudana food items

One of the most popular eaten Navratri snacks is sabudana. Sabudana can be used to make a variety of foods, including sabudana pakore and khichdi. It is lightweight, may be maintained for a few hours, and will undoubtedly provide you more energy and a sense of fullness while you're travelling.

Aalo Vrat

There are numerous methods to consume potatoes during vrat, but the best and simplest one is vrat ke aloo, which is fried. There are now two ways to eat this while travelling. The first method is to make the kalahre aloo (fried potatoes) at home and carry it. The alternative is to bring along boiled potatoes, tomatoes, sendha namak, mirchi, and dahi. Prepare and devour it whenever you are hungry.

Kuttu ke paranthe

Only during the Navratri fasts may one consume kuttu or singhadhe ka atta. One of the best Navratri foods to have while travelling and fasting is kuttu ke paranthe with curd. It may be made at home and taken with you. These paranthes can be kept for longer than 8 hours and are still edible. To make your dinner even more filling, you can add tomatoes and cucumber to the curd.