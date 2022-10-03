Navratri 2022: Easy recipe of sooji ka halwa for Maha Navami bhog

Sooji ka halwa recipe for Maha Ashtami bhog

The holy festival of Navratri is about to come to an end. During the fasting period of Navratris, Sooji ka halwa is specially prepared as Prasad for Navami puja ( ninth day of Navratri) and served along with poori and kale chane. This makes sooji halwa a dessert revered in every Indian household.

Ingredients for making halwa:

1 cup semolina (sooji), milk, cardamom powder, sugar, cashew powder, mix dry fruits, desi ghee as per your requirement.

Recipe of suji ka halwa:

Step 1- To make sooji ka Halwa, first heat ghee in a pan on medium flame. Then add sooji and fry till it turns light brown.

Step 2- When the colour of the sooji starts turning light brown, add water and milk as per the requirement and keep stirring.

Step 3- When the halwa starts to thicken, add sugar, cardamom powder and cashew powder and let the sugar dissolve. Maintain the heat at medium-low and keep stirring.

Step 4- Now turn off the gas. Your halwa is ready. Serve on a plate from the pan and garnish with dry fruits on top.