Navratri 2022: DIY natural skincare routine for festive season

Photo: Pexels

We are well aware of the fact what importance festivals hold in India. Festivals in India are celebrated on a grander scale where family and friends meet each other. People get indulged in different rituals. Apart from all this, the most exciting part is getting ready, nicely dressed up, and glowing like a light.

Prepping the skin before the puja is so important to look gradient. And that the best way to get glowy and healthy skin is only possible through a home remedy. But, we often do a mistake a by not using separate DIY or any products as per our own skin type.

There are a few recipes that can be used for oily skin and dry skin and you can make them at home so that you have the option to keep your skin chemical free. An ideal skincare routine that includes cleansing, toning, and moisturizing daily for healthy-looking skin and slowing down the signs of aging.

Skincare Essentials: Benefits of using Neem and Aloe Vera for skin

Following this routine every day in the morning and at night removes dirt, impurities, and pollution from your skin. It also balances the pH level, tightens pores, and nourishes your skin.

Cleanser for oily skin

Let's begin with grandma's favourite ingredients, Multani mitti, and some gram flour. Take a bowl and mix both ingredients in equal proportions using a dry spoon. Take some of the powder in your hand, massage your damp face for a minute and wash it off. Multani mitti removes excess oil from your face and gram flour acts as a natural exfoliator, keeping oil a bay and giving you smooth skin.

Cleanser for dry skin

Dry skin needs a very gentle and nourishing cleanser as it is delicate. Mix some honey with a few drops of milk and combine the two ingredients. Massage your face with it for 30-50 seconds and then wash it off. The lactic acid present in milk will cleanse your pores deeply, while honey will nourish and moisturise your dry and irritated skin.

Toner for oily skin

We all know that green tea is a hero for anyone with oily skin and it's going to be our key ingredient here. Take brewed green tea and add a few drops of tea tree oil. Store the mixture in a spray bottle and your toner is ready to use. Spray it on a cotton pad and dab it all over

your face after cleansing. Green tea acts as an antioxidant, giving you healthy-looking skin while tea tree oil fights acne.

Toner for dry skin

The key ingredient for making our toner is a gorgeous flower, "chamomile", known for its calming and soothing properties. Mix some rose water with add 10-12 drops of chamomile essential oil and that's it. Pour it into a spray bottle and apply it with a cotton pad focusing on the dry areas of your face. Rose water will balance the pH level of your skin and chamomile will soothe and nourish it.

Moisturiser for oily skin

This lightweight moisturiser will hydrate your skin without making it greasy. To make this moisturiser, mix a spoonful of aloe vera gel with some rose water. Apply it twice a day after using your toner and massage your face with it for 5 minutes. to improve blood circulation as well. Aloe vera will hydrate your oily skin, whereas rose will soothe your skin and prevent excessively. Aloe vera will hydrate your oily skin, whereas rose will soothe your skin and prevent excessive oil production.

Moisturiser for dry skin

Combine 1 spoonful of shea butter with 8 drops of jojoba oil to form your moisturiser. Shea butter is a strong moisturiser and jojoba oil soothes inflamed and irritated skin. Now you know how simple and easy skincare can be when you get to create it and use it for yourself.

