Navratri 2022 Day 8: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras to worship Maa Mahagauri

Navratri 2022 Day 8: The 8th day of Navratri is observed as Ashtami Tithi or Mahashtami Vrat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

File photo

Ashtami Tithi or Mahashtami Vrat is observed on the eighth day of Navratri. Devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Navdurga on the eighth days of Navratri. It is believed that at the age of 16, Goddess Shailputri was incredibly attractive and had a fair complexion. She came to know as Goddess Mahagauri because of her light skin tone.

As per scriptures, Goddess Durga was created by Tri Murti that is Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The soul of Goddess Durga came into existence on the day of Shukla Paksha Ashtami. On the occasion, devotees worship the Goddess and observe a day-long fast or vrat in order to seek her divine protection, prosperity, success, happiness, and peace. 

Mahagauri puja date and time:

The Durga Ashtami will begin at 06:47 PM on October 02 and will end at 04:37 PM on October 03. The timings for Sandhi Puja are from 04:13 PM to 05:01 PM.

If you want to do Saraswati Pradhan Puja, the timing for Purva Ashadha Puja Muhurat is from 07:31 AM to 01:09 PM on October 03.

Durga Ashtami rituals:

Devotees wake up early in the morning and worship Goddess Durga by offering her flowers, Chandan (sandalwood paste), dhoop, kumkuma, fruits, etc. Devotees also chant various Devi mantras on this day. Both men and women celebrate this eve and read the Durga Ashtami Vrat Katha and Durga Chalisa.

O this day, Kanya Puja is also done by devotees. It is a special day for people who keep Navratri fast and then break it by feeding young girls with the traditional bhog - halwa-puri and chane. According to Devi Bhagwat Puran, it is believed that the young girls worshipped on this day are the forms of Goddess Durga. It is for the same reason that 9 girls along with 1 boy (called Langur) are worshipped and treated with good food, which is also known as Kanjak Puja or Kanya Pujan.

Maha Gauri Mantra:

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

Ya devi sarvbhuteshu maa gauri rupen sansthita
Namastasyee namastasyee namastasyee
namo namah

