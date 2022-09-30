Navratri 2022 Day 5: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, mantras to worship Maa Skandmata

File Photo

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on September 26. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri, in 2022, will end on October 4, 2022. The festival is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

On the fifth day of Navratri, which is today, Maa Skandmata is worshipped. This avatar of Maa Durga is a symbol of motherhood and is extremely kind and forgiving. She is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She is mounted on a lion carrying her child Kartikeya or Skanda in one hand.

Skanda is the alternate name of war god Kartikeya and Maa Skandmata is holding Lord Skanda in his infant form in her hands therefore she is worshipped as Skandmata.

Navratri 2022 Day 5: Puja Vidhi

On the fifth day, devotees take a bath and wear yellow clothes to worship the goddess. Yellow colour represents optimism, good health, positivity, and happiness. After placing the idol of the Goddess on a chowki, devotees offer her yellow flowers, Gangajal, kumkum and ghee.

Navratri 2022 Day 5: Colour

The colour of the 5th day of Navratri is green that represents nature, growth and energy.

Navratri 2022 Day 5: Mantras

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु मां स्कंदमाता रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माश्रितकरद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥

Navratri 2022 Day 5: Shubh Muhurat

The Brahma Muhurt will be from 4:37 am to 5:25 am.

Amrit Kalam will appear from 6:18 pm to 7:51 pm.

Vijaya Muhurt will be occurring between 2:10 pm and 2:58 pm.

Navratri 2022 Day 5: Bhog

Skandamata is offered bananas in bhog. Devotees also prepare various treats with bananas to honour the Goddess.