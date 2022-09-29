Search icon
Navratri 2022 Day 4: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, mantras to worship Maa Kushmanda

On the fourth day of Navratri, which is today, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. The goddess is known for wiping out darkness to spread light.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 06:43 AM IST

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on September 26. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri, in 2022, will end on October 4, 2022. The festival is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

On the fourth day of Navratri, which is today, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. The name Kushmanda comes from three words – ‘Ku’, ‘Ushma’, and ‘Anda’. Ku means little, Ushma means warmth and Anda means egg. So, Kushmanda stands for someone who created the universe like a small cosmic egg.

The goddess is known for wiping out darkness to spread light. Devotees worship her to get good health in life. It is believed that Maa Kushmanda gave light, and life and created the universe. This avatar of Maa Durga resides in the core of the Sun and hence is the cause of light.

Navratri 2022 Day 4 Puja Vidhi 

One must start by worshipping Lord Ganesha by praying for the strength to complete all Navratri-vrat with all dedication. Then, several shringar items should be offered to Maa Kushmanda’s idol. These include, sindoor, Mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, hairpins, etc.

Navratri 2022 Day 4 Shubh Muhurat 

The Chaturthi Tithi of Navratri will begin at 1:27 am, September 29, and end on 12:08 am, September 30.

Navratri 2022 Day 4 Mantras 

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥
Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।
दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥
Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।
Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Navratri 2022 Day 4 Bhog 

Offer malpuas, halwa, or curd, which you can later give to the priests of a Durga temple.

