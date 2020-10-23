Navratri 2020 Fasting Recipe: Try this healthy, tasty dish made of Kaju, Makhana, Paneer

As you fast during Navratri 2020, here is a recipe consisting of Kaju, Makhana, and Paneer to give your tastebuds a joyful flavour and maintain your health and fitness.

Recipe for 4 people.

Required Ingredients

2 tablespoons makhana, 50 grams cashew paste (boiled), 2 tsp ginger paste, 1 tsp ginger chopped into long and thin pieces, 2 tsp chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp of red chili powder as per taste, 50 gms chopped Tomatoes, 1 tsp black pepper powder, 1/2 cup fresh cream, rock salt, pure ghee.

Method of Making

Put ghee in a pan and heat it. Then add tomato, salt, ginger paste, chili powder, and black pepper powder and cook for a few minutes. Add cashew paste and a cup of water and cook again for 5 minutes. Soak them in a cup of water till they are cooked, then mix them in the gravy and cook. Serve fresh cream and green coriander over it.

(Recipe by Dainik Jagran)

Speaking of the festival of Navratri, today marks the 7th day of Navratri 2020 and Kalaratri Devi is worshipped on this auspicious day. Kalaratri is the seventh avatar of Navdurga. The colour of the seventh day of Navratri is green. Saptami Tithi began at 7:39 AM on October 22 and shall end at 6:57 AM on October 23.

Kalaratri Maa is considered to be one of the most destructive avatars of Mother Goddess Durga. The other fierce forms are Bhadrakali, Chamundeshwari, Bhairavi, and Chandi. She destroys evil to restore peace and Dharma.

This form of the Mother Goddess is mounted on a donkey. Kalaratri Maa governs Shani (Saturn), and hence, those suffering from the ill-effects of the planet worship her to rid themselves of its adverse influence.