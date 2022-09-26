Navrati 2022: Which bhogs should you offer to Maa Durga and her nine avatars, know here

Navrati 2022: Shardiya Navratri Mahaparv 2022 has begun. During these nine days, devotees honour nine different Siddha manifestations of Maa Bhagwati. It is believed that if one worships Goddess Bhagwati in a certain way for nine days and takes the precautions outlined in the scriptures, one may rid themselves of a wide variety of problems. In addition to this, success and fulfilment are also part of life.

Also, READ: 7 Best yoga poses to treat ovarian cysts

Maa Shailaputri

On the first day of Navratri, Mother Shailputri is worshipped. Because of her penchant for the colour white, she would like treats created with milk. Ghee is highly suggested for use.

Maa Brahmacharini

The second day of the celebration is dedicated to honouring Maa Brahmacharini. She provides longevity in return for sweets and Panchamrit, which can fix any issue.

Maa Chandraghanta

On the third day of Durga Puja, Mata Chandraghanta is worshipped with offerings of kheer and other delicacies. Happiness and prosperity are hers for the offering.

Maa Kushmanda

On the fourth day of the Navratri celebration, Mata Kushmanda is worshipped since it is claimed that she bestows her worshippers with knowledge and morale by devouring Malpua with great pleasure.

Maa Skandamata

Skandmata, the sixth Navaratri deity, is worshipped on this day. If you want your mother to be completely cured of any and all bodily problems, then you need to feed her bananas.

Maa Katyayani

Offering bottle gourd pudding, sweet betel, and honey to the mother on the sixth day of Navratri Mahaparva, the mother is greatly pleased and bestows her blessings.

Maa Kalaratri

The seventh day is dedicated to Maa Kalratri, the seventh avatar of Maa Durga. Those who bring her gifts made of jaggery will get the most benefit. The person she blesses will also have their adversaries destroyed.

Maa Mahagauri

The eighth day of the Navaratri festival is dedicated to worshipping Mata Mahagauri. The mother really like coconut. When this bhog is presented to her, she fulfils the petitioned wish.

Maa Siddhidhatri

On the last day of the Navratri festival, Mata Siddhidatri is worshipped and halwa-puri and kheer are enjoyed.