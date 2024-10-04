Twitter
Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack is loaded with 5 powerful natural extracts of clove, nutmeg, Manjistha, blackberry leaf and pennyworth that brighten the complexion, hyperpigmentation, dark circles, age spots and skin discoloration.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 10:19 PM IST

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack
It has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that heal blemishes, thus resulting in a clearer complexion. The combination of essential oils of lemongrass, jojoba and ginger cleanses, softens and protects the skin.

Ingredients

Essential Oils: Lemongrass essential oil cleanses the skin and removes impurities, leaving skin, clear and refreshed. The ginger essential oil is packed with antioxidants that help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, age spots and blemishes. It also lightens hyperpigmentation and promotes an even skin tone.

Orange Extracts: It is rich in Vitamin C which is known for its brightening properties. It helps to lighten dark spots, reduce hyperpigmentation and give your skin a radiant glow.

Jojoba Oil: Jojoba oil is rich in essential fatty acids that help repair skin’s barrier fade scars and reduce the appearance of blemishes.

Pennywort: It helps calm breakouts, reduce inflammation, and prevent future acne by clearing pores and minimising the appearance of blemishes and scars.

Benefits

Fades Pigmentation & Blemishes: Infused with majishtha extract, known for its skin-brightening properties, the pack helps lighten dark spots and even out skin tone.

Radiant Glow: This face spot deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin, giving it a glossy, healthy finish.

Moisturising: It deeply moisturises and calms your skin, making it healthy, smooth and radiant.

How to Use

Apply a layer evenly on the face and neck and leave on for 15-20 minutes. Wipe or rinse off gently with water. For best results, use twice a week.

About Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic

In 1994, to inspire society for a holistic approach to life, Dr Blossom Kochhar, along with her husband, the late Col V. Kochhar sowed their seed of faith in Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic giving the world the healing power of nature through the best of Aromatherapy in India. Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic prides itself to be one of the pioneers of Aromatherapy products in India committed to giving people a touch of nature in a world taken over by artificiality. Today, the company affairs are spearheaded by Dr. Blossom Kochhar’s daughter, Ms. Samantha Kochhar who preserves the roots while driving the company to new heights. Currently, the Earth to Bottle 200+ signature Aromatherapy skin, hair, and wellness products are present in over 100 cities in India. All the essential oils are 100% organic and each and every product is cruelty-free with eco-friendly and recyclable packing.

As Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic takes from nature, it holds itself obliged to give back to nature too. The company engages itself month upon month in a plethora of tree plantations and conservation drives in collaboration with Give Me Trees (GMT) Trust. With a pledge of planting at least one tree a day since 2015 Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic has planted over 6000 trees. The company also contributes and works closely with Cankids Kidscan an NGO specialising in childhood cancer, the Indian Cancer Society and Festival of Hope. Education and skilling, that is from where Dr. Blossom Kochhar started have provided free training and livelihood to economically backward youth and women, specially-abled youth and widows in the last 3 decades.

Available on: aromamagic.com, Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Big Basket, and Purplle.

For further information contact:

Ms. Sangeeta Jain, HOD PR & Corp Communication, sangeetaie@gmail.com; 9921321573

 

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

