National youth day: History, significance and theme of Rashtriya Yuva Diwas

National youth day 2023

Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day. This day is dedicated to the youth of the nation, who have the potential to give a better future to India and work for it. But why Swami Vivekananda's birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day. Know about its reason and history. Also know interesting and inspirational things related to Vivekananda's life.

When is National Youth Day celebrated in India?

Swami Vivekananda was born on 12 January 1863 in Kolkata, Bengal. His real name was Narendranath Dutt and later he was named Swami Vivekananda. He was also a renowned and influential spiritual teacher of Vedanta. At the age of only 25, he renounced worldly attachments and became a monk.

Due to the inspirational thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, Youth Day is celebrated on his birth anniversary. Like every year, next year in 2023 too, National Youth Day will be celebrated on January 12. But do you know how the celebration of National Youth Day started on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda?

National Youth Day 2023: History

or the first time in 1984, the Government of India announced to the celebration of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary i.e. January 12 as National Youth Day. The main objective of the government is to create a better future for the country by inspiring the youth with his way of life and the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda. This day is a great way to communicate new energy and strength among the youth. Since then every year January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day to inspire the youth.

National Youth Day 2023:Significance

National Youth Day is also known as 'Youth Day'. National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 to honor and contribute to Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. In India, different states organize various events to celebrate this day. In Uttar Pradesh, a two-day event is organized as Mission Bhartiya. This event is also called Basti Yuvo Mahotsav. In which government and non-governmental organizations also participate.

National Youth Day 2023: Theme

The government of India keeps a new theme every year on the occasion of National Youth Day. The theme is chosen according to the relevant and contemporary scenario in the country. The theme of National Youth Day 2023 has been kept as 'It's all in the mind'.