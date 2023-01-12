National Youth Day 2023: Know why this day is celebrated on Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary

File photo

To honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most influential spiritual figures and intellectuals, National Youth Day, also known as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, is observed throughout India on January 12.

The Indian government announced January 12 as National Youth Day in 1984, marking the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's birth. The government's main goal was to improve the future of the nation by instilling in the young people Swami Vivekananda's ideas and his way of life. This day is an opportunity to inspire youth with new vitality and power. Since then, January 12 has been observed as National Youth Day to motivate young people.

When is National Youth Day celebrated in India?

On January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was born in Kolkata, Bengal. Narendranath Dutt, who later went by Swami Vivekananda, was his real name. He was also a well-known and significant Vedanta spiritual teacher. He renounced worldly attachments and became a monk when he was only 25 years old.

Due to the inspirational thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, Youth Day is celebrated on his birth anniversary. Like every year, next year in 2023 too, National Youth Day will be celebrated on January 12.

National Youth Day 2023: Theme

On the occasion of National Youth Day, the Indian government changes the theme every year. The theme is chosen according to the relevant and contemporary scenario in the country. The theme of National Youth Day 2023 has been kept as 'It's all in the mind'.

READ: National youth day: History, significance and theme of Rashtriya Yuva Diwas