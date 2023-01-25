National Tourism Day 2023: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your family and friends (file photo)

National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on January 25 to spread awareness about Indian tourism and its beautiful locations. The day, established by the government, also aims to highlight the role of the tourism sector in the country's overall economy. On this day, share quotes, wishes and messages with your family, friends and travel partner.

National Tourism Day wishes and WhatsApp messages:

Travelling helps us to witness the beauty of the world. It is extremely important to stay healthy and happy.

Keep your worries away and travel with a light heart.

What is a greater love than travelling the world? Happy World Tourism Day!

Life is incomplete unless you have fulfilled your dream of travelling.

National Tourism Day quotes:

"Take only memories, leave only footprints" - Chief Seattle

The traveller sees what he sees, the tourist sees what he has come to see" - Gilbert K. Chesterton

“The journey is the destination.” - Dan Eldon

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” - Gustave Flaubert

“You don’t have to be rich to travel well.” - Eugene Fodor

“Like all great travellers, I have seen more than I remember and remember more than I have seen.” - Benjamin Disraeli

“He who is outside his door has the hardest part of his journey behind him.” - Dutch Proverb

"He who would travel happily must travel light.” - Antoine de St. Exupery

