Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

National Tourism Day 2023: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your family and friends

National Tourism Day: The day is celebrated across the country with the Centre and states both organising several programmes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 06:30 AM IST

National Tourism Day 2023: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your family and friends
National Tourism Day 2023: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your family and friends (file photo)

National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on January 25 to spread awareness about Indian tourism and its beautiful locations. The day, established by the government, also aims to highlight the role of the tourism sector in the country's overall economy. On this day, share quotes, wishes and messages with your family, friends and travel partner.

National Tourism Day wishes and WhatsApp messages:

  • Travelling helps us to witness the beauty of the world. It is extremely important to stay healthy and happy.
  • Keep your worries away and travel with a light heart.
  • What is a greater love than travelling the world? Happy World Tourism Day!
  • Life is incomplete unless you have fulfilled your dream of travelling.

National Tourism Day quotes:

  • "Take only memories, leave only footprints" - Chief Seattle
  • The traveller sees what he sees, the tourist sees what he has come to see" - Gilbert K. Chesterton
  • “The journey is the destination.” - Dan Eldon
  • “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” - Gustave Flaubert
  • “You don’t have to be rich to travel well.” - Eugene Fodor 
  • “Like all great travellers, I have seen more than I remember and remember more than I have seen.” - Benjamin Disraeli
  • “He who is outside his door has the hardest part of his journey behind him.” - Dutch Proverb
  • "He who would travel happily must travel light.” - Antoine de St. Exupery

READ | Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Pak cricketer's bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar behind split?
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.