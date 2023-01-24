National Tourism Day 2023: Date, history, significance, objective and theme

Headlines

Manipur violence: Five policemen suspended over May 4 incident

Udaipur: Man claims to be Lord Shiva's reincarnation, kills 85-year-old woman on camera

Pakistan: 15 killed, several injured in train derailment in Karachi

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Udaipur: Man claims to be Lord Shiva's reincarnation, kills 85-year-old woman on camera

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

10 Influential women who shaped the Mughal Empire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

National Tourism Day 2023: Date, history, significance, objective and theme

Being the most important from the point of view of income, National Tourism Day was started in 1948 soon after independence.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tourism is such an addiction that it takes you to minus-degree hill stations like Kashmir, Manali and Shimla to enjoy the snowfall without worrying about the chilling cold, but for the last two-and-a-half years the tragedy of covid-19 and due to the lockdown, people had put themselves under house arrest. After getting relief from Corona infection this year, once again the nomads have started going towards their favorite hill stations and sea beaches. It is expected that the tourism industry will once again start flourishing like before. 

National Tourism Day 2023: History

As such, World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 in most countries of the world. But in India National Tourism Day is celebrated on January 25. Being the most important from the point of view of income, National Tourism Day was started in 1948 soon after independence. Its first headquarter was kept in Delhi, but later it was shifted to Mumbai. After three years i.e. in the year 1951, 2 more offices of this committee were started in Chennai (Madras) and Kolkata (Calcutta). In the year 1998, the Department of Tourism was created under the Ministry of Tourism and Communications.

National Tourism Day 2023: Significance

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is seen as a multilingual, multi-religion country, where religion, dialect, language and dress change every 5 km. Some of the same situations are in the tourist places of India, where more than one hill station, sea coast, tea plantation, national park, world-famous historical heritage, valleys of flowers, world-famous fairs, snow-covered monasteries, ancient Pilgrimage places, which tourists from all over the world throng to see, regardless of winter or summer. The Ministry of Tourism (Government of India) is also celebrating National Tourism Day under the aegis of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav', a 75-week grand celebration to mark 75 years. Countless tourist places of India are being told here.

National Tourism Day 2023: Objective

The main purpose of National Tourism Day is to promote Indian tourist places and bring them to the world stage. Being a major industry, tourism is said to be the backbone of the Indian economy. National Tourism Day plays an important role in this work. Through this day, people have to be made aware of the importance of the social, political, financial and cultural value of tourism at the global level. Apart from this, the Indian economy has to be strengthened through tourism. To spread awareness on these topics, National Tourism Day was announced every year by the Government of India.

National Tourism Day 2023: Theme

The theme of National Tourism Day 2023 is 'Rural and Community Centric Tourism'. And last year's theme of 2022 was "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 30 + wishes, quotes, messages to share with your best friends to make them feel special

Haryana violence: 250 illegal shanties demolished; miscreants vandalise shop, vehicles in Panipat

Haryana violence: Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner transferred after communal clashes, check details

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, DU LSR alumnus who cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR 116

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE