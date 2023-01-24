National Tourism Day 2023: Date, history, significance, objective and theme

Being the most important from the point of view of income, National Tourism Day was started in 1948 soon after independence.

Tourism is such an addiction that it takes you to minus-degree hill stations like Kashmir, Manali and Shimla to enjoy the snowfall without worrying about the chilling cold, but for the last two-and-a-half years the tragedy of covid-19 and due to the lockdown, people had put themselves under house arrest. After getting relief from Corona infection this year, once again the nomads have started going towards their favorite hill stations and sea beaches. It is expected that the tourism industry will once again start flourishing like before.

National Tourism Day 2023: History

As such, World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 in most countries of the world. But in India National Tourism Day is celebrated on January 25. Being the most important from the point of view of income, National Tourism Day was started in 1948 soon after independence. Its first headquarter was kept in Delhi, but later it was shifted to Mumbai. After three years i.e. in the year 1951, 2 more offices of this committee were started in Chennai (Madras) and Kolkata (Calcutta). In the year 1998, the Department of Tourism was created under the Ministry of Tourism and Communications.

National Tourism Day 2023: Significance

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is seen as a multilingual, multi-religion country, where religion, dialect, language and dress change every 5 km. Some of the same situations are in the tourist places of India, where more than one hill station, sea coast, tea plantation, national park, world-famous historical heritage, valleys of flowers, world-famous fairs, snow-covered monasteries, ancient Pilgrimage places, which tourists from all over the world throng to see, regardless of winter or summer. The Ministry of Tourism (Government of India) is also celebrating National Tourism Day under the aegis of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav', a 75-week grand celebration to mark 75 years. Countless tourist places of India are being told here.

National Tourism Day 2023: Objective

The main purpose of National Tourism Day is to promote Indian tourist places and bring them to the world stage. Being a major industry, tourism is said to be the backbone of the Indian economy. National Tourism Day plays an important role in this work. Through this day, people have to be made aware of the importance of the social, political, financial and cultural value of tourism at the global level. Apart from this, the Indian economy has to be strengthened through tourism. To spread awareness on these topics, National Tourism Day was announced every year by the Government of India.

National Tourism Day 2023: Theme

The theme of National Tourism Day 2023 is 'Rural and Community Centric Tourism'. And last year's theme of 2022 was "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".