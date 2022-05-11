National Technology Day 2022: History, significance and more

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 06:26 AM IST

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and others in Rajasthan's Pokhran in 1998

National Technology Day is observed every year on May 9 and it has a significant historical importance in India.

The day is commemorated as an achievement of India's technical advances, since on May 11, 1998, the country successfully tested nuclear weapons in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

The day also marks the flight of Hansa-3, India’s first indigenous aircraft, which was flown in Bengaluru when the nuclear tests were being organized in Rajasthan.

National Technology Day is observed in India to honour the remarkable hard work and achievements of Indian scientists.

Every year on this day, officials pay honour to India's scientists for their achievements. We can all agree that technological growth is affecting the country's livelihood and status.

History

National Technology Day's history takes us back to 1998 when then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as a day of significant achievement for the country.

On 11 May, 1998, India achieved a major technological breakthrough by successfully carrying out a series of nuclear tests at Pokhran.

Significance

Every year, Technology Development Board (TDB) seeks applications for National awards for the commercialization of technologies under three categories National Awards, MSME awards, and Startup awards.

These awards are conferred to various industries for the successful commercialization of innovative indigenous technology.

Theme

The theme for 2022 is “Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future”. The theme was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.