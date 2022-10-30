National stress awareness day: 5 tips to de-stress and revive your mental health

Photo: Pixabay

When it comes to mental health, you need to make some changes in your habits and lifestyle, such as eating a healthy, balanced diet, sleeping on time, getting enough sleep, thinking positively and reading. All this will help in boosting your emotional and mental health.

Here’s how to naturally reduce anxiety and stress in everyday life

If you or someone around you is struggling with mental stress, come forward to help them. Explain to them that don't hide mental illness, talk about it.

Here are a few awesome tips, that will help you to de-stress and revive your mental health.

Take care of little things- Respect yourself and your body, and try to make yourself feel better every day. For this your body should be healthy, so reduce the amount of junk food, caffeine and sugar in the food. Take time for yourself and focus on your favourite work. This will not only make you feel refreshed but will also give you relaxation.

Exercise daily- Remember after a while that only a fit body can fight stress. By keeping the body active, endorphins i.e. good mood gets a boost and you forget about everyday troubles. Learn yoga or tai chi to relax and unwind your body and mind.

Focus on mind and body- People who are suffering from any disease are easily vulnerable to stress. There are steps you can take to increase your quality of life that reduce the challenges of living with a serious illness. You may not believe it, but symptoms of thyroid disorders, heart disease and even vitamin deficiencies are very similar to those of mental illness. So, before you decide that you have a psychological problem, make sure you are physically fit.

Adopt natural methods: You can take the help of meditation to relieve stress. Meditation not only benefits physically but also makes the mind healthy.

Be strong- ​​Life is full of ups and downs, there are times when a person goes through so much stress that it becomes difficult for them to cope. Sometimes mental health issues disappear suddenly. Whatever the case may be, having a mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. It may happen that some people do not understand you, but it does not mean that you are alone.