Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

National stress awareness day 2022: Five stress relieving yoga poses that you should practice daily

Regular yoga helps in keeping you healthy mentally and physically. So, here are some yoga asanas to destress yourself:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

National stress awareness day 2022: Five stress relieving yoga poses that you should practice daily
Photo: Pixabay

In this fast-paced life, the problem of stress and anxiety has become very common. Heart palpitations, shortness of breath, restlessness, rapid heartbeat, less sleep at night, etc., can all be symptoms of stress. It is important for you to know that there are some reasons like lifestyle, irregular routine, tension and disputes in relationships, race to get ahead of each other, feeling insecure, fighting and fighting, staying away from society, and being absorbed too much in your own life has given rise to stress, anger, anxiety, and depression. The problem is serious, but it is not incurable. 

Read: Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress

Regular yoga helps in keeping you healthy mentally and physically. So, here are some yoga asanas to destress yourself:

Sukhasana- Sukhasana is very beneficial to relieve stress. By performing this yoga for at least ten minutes daily, your mind remains calm. For this, place your right foot under the left knee and the left foot under the right knee and close your eyes and leave the body loose in a calm state. During this, keep breathing in and out in slow motion.

Marjariasana- This asana is also known as Cat Pose in English. This stretches our spinal cord and abdominal muscles and gives relief to the shoulders, waist, and neck. For this, keep your knees and hands on the floor as if your body has turned into a table. While breathing in, slowly exhale the stomach inwards and then exhale outwards. It benefits the mind as well as the whole body.

Balasana- Sit on your knees and move your hands forward. While doing this, tilt the body forward as well. It gives you peace of mind.

Paschimottanasana- For this, keep the legs and back absolutely straight. Now stretch the hands forward from the feet and tilt the head down, then slowly bring the hands to the normal position. Along with fatigue, you can also get relief from stress.

Shavasana- Lie down comfortably on the ground and keep your face straight and upwards. Then, keep the hands straight by keeping them close to the body and keep breathing and exhaling in slow motion. By doing this one gets relief from fatigue as well as stress.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone shows off her style quotient in uber cool top with printed jacket for Ginna promotions
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.