National Statistics Day 2022: Significance, theme and why do we celebrate it?

National Statistics Day is celebrated every year on June 29 on the birth anniversary of the late Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis to mark his contribution in the fields of statistics and economic planning.

He was a noted Indian scientist and statistician. The objective of this day is to create public awareness, especially in the younger generation for drawing inspiration from him about the role and importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation.

National Statistics Day 2022 theme

Every year, Statistics Day is celebrated with a theme of contemporary national importance. The theme of Statistics Day 2022 is ‘Data for Sustainable Development’

The day is celebrated by holding seminars, discussions, and competitions to highlight the importance of official statistics in national development.

Significance

The government has been celebrating Statistics Day to popularise the use of statistics in our daily lives. Many people do not know the importance of statistics.

However, it is of utmost importance as it shapes and frames policies. The day is celebrated since 2007.

About Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis was a noted Indian scientist and applied statistician. He introduced the Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure, and random sampling.

He was also one of the members of the first Planning Commission of India and played a key role in shaping the first 5-year plan.

Prof. Mahalanobis was instrumental in designing the way surveys are conducted today. He introduced the concept of pilot surveys and advocated the importance of sampling methods.

