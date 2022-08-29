National Sports Day 2022: History, significance, facts and more

National Sports Day is celebrated on Dhyan Chand's birthday on August 29 to honour the hockey legend.

India celebrates National Sports Day every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. The day raises awareness about physical activity, sports, and overall health.

The day is also dedicated to India's sports heroes and champions, honouring their contribution and dedication to bringing laurels to the country.

History

First National Sports Day was celebrated in India on August 29, 2012. Widely known as the 'Hockey Wizard' and 'The Magician', Major Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905, and National Sports Day is marked to celebrate his birthday.

Significance

National Sports Day's primary motto is to promote awareness about the importance of sports and being physically active in the daily life of all citizens. The government also organised various programs, events, seminars etc to raise awareness about the significance of physical activities and sports in life.

Facts about Major Dhyan Chand

Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand was a member of the Indian Men's Hockey team. Widely known as the 'Wizard of Hockey', Dhayan Chand was born in Allahabad (Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh on August 29, 1905. He rose to prominence in the pre-independence period.

Star of the Indian hockey team, he played an important role in helping India complete their first hat-trick of Olympic gold medals with wins at the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Summer Olympics.

While he retired as a Major in the Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army in 1956, the Indian government went on to confer the Padma Bhushan - the third-highest civilian award - the same year.

