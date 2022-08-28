National Red Wine Day 2022: Know the health benefits of red wine

It’s time to pop the cork and celebrate National Red Wine Day

“If you’re looking for an excuse to pour yourself a glass of delicious red wine, good news”! National Red Wine Day is celebrated on August 28th! As the quote itself says, Red wine is nothing but an excuse for a great celebration.

National Wine Day is celebrated every year on August 28. It’s time to pop the cork and celebrate National Red Wine Day. Red wine just not only tastes good but, also has health benefits. And you can also have red Wine paired with other meals as well, which makes it even more attractive for parties or for dinner dates.

Red wine contains polyphenols, certain substances in red wine is known as an antioxidant that helps prevent unwanted clotting by keeping the blood vessel. According to the studies, consuming it in a moderate amount is healthy and also reduces the chances of heart disease

Reduces Cancer Risk

Regular and moderated intake of red wine reduces the risk of various types of cancers like basal cell, colon, prostate, carcinoma, ovarian etc. Therefore, you can enjoy sipping it in moderation as you celebrate National Wine Day.

Stay Slim with Red Wine

Resveratrol found in red wine converts into piceatannol reduces the fat cells in our body and also fastens the insulin receptors of fat cells which blocks the pathways required for immature fat cells to grow.

Good For the Digestive System

Stomach irritation and other digestive disorders can be treated with the anti-bacterial nature of red wine. It also reduces the risk of infection from Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium found in the stomach.