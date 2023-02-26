National Pistachio Day 2023: 5 health benefits of pistachios, how it can keep your blood sugar and cholesterol in check

File photo

National Pistachio Day 2023 health benefits: National Pistachio Day is observed every year on February 26. National Pistachio Day is dedicated to raise awareness about the health benefits of pistachios. On the occasion of this special day, we have enlisted five reasons why you should include it in your diet

Pistachio is known for its antioxidant qualities. It helps in enhancing immunity, controlling weight, and treating digestion issues.

Pistachios may help in lowering blood cholesterol and can help in improving blood pressure which can lead to lowering the risk of heart disease

Pistachios are rich in fibre, and are excellent for the bacteria in your gut. The consumption of pistachios may enhance the population of bacteria that create good short-chain fatty acids like butyrate.

Pistachio nuts might be very beneficial for maintaining the health of blood vessels. This is due to the L-arginine component in them, which when turned into nitric oxide helps to widen your blood vessels.

Consuming pistachio nuts could help you lose weight. Pistachios in the shell are especially advantageous since they encourage mindful eating.

The nutrients protein, fibre, and antioxidants are abundant in pistachios. Potassium and vitamin B6 are just a couple of the additional essential minerals they provide.

