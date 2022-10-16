Search icon
National pasta day: All you need to know about your favorite food

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Who does not like the famous Italian dish pasta? Today is National Pasta Day is celebrated every year on 17 October. Even after hundreds of years of Italian tradition, pasta is still very popular among people. Pasta comes in many shapes and sizes, and there are over 600 varieties of pastas.

Few famous types of pasta

  • Angel Hair Pasta
  • Bow Tie Pasta
  • Bucatini Pasta
  • Ditalini Pasta
  • Fettuccine Pasta
  • Gemelli Pasta

History of National Pasta Day

Many believe that Marco Polo brought the noodles back to Italy on his return from a trip to China in 1271. And, some believes that pasta came from the Etruscan civilizations who grinded grains and mixed them with water to produce their pasta-like carbohydrates.

Pasta was first made in Palermo in the 5th century. The first pasta factory was established in Venice in 1740.

Pasta was brought by the early Spanish settlers from the Americas but was not popular until Thomas Jefferson travelled to Paris. When a large group of Italian immigrants immigrated from Italy to America a few years later, pasta became a favorite food in the United States.

Why we love National Pasta Day

Pasta is liked by every age group from children to old people. Pasta is very easy to make, even a novice can make it. Also, a special thing in the case of pasta is that it is found in various shapes, sizes and colours. You can choose any size, shape and colour as per your choice.

How to Celebrate National Pasta Day

There are over 600 types of pasta found around the world, so you can create your own kind of pasta. You can make pasta of any shape by using the usual pasta dough. Pasta is a great dish to eat with friends and family.

