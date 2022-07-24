Search icon
National Parents Day 2022: History, importance and reasons for celebrating

National Parent's Day is an occasion to recognise the importance of parents in their children's lives.

World celebrates its annual "Parents Day" on July 24. In 1994, President Bill Clinton established Fourth Sunday in July as the date for the celebration, which was first observed in the United States. The day is a way to show gratitude for the time and effort parents put into raising their children.

Families all across the globe may join in the fun on this special day. It's a time for everyone to get together and honour their departed parents and the bonds that bind them. It is also a moment to reflect on the countless sacrifices they have made on our behalf and to express our thanks. It's an opportunity to show them how much you appreciate them.

Parents' Day commemorates the undying love and commitment of new parents as well as the significance of parental involvement in children's lives. The responsibility of raising children is shared by families and parents. They may collaborate to enhance children's lives and offer a stronger foundation for their futures.

Furthermore, keep in mind that many youngsters do not have parent. It is typical for children to be cared after by family members. As a consequence, some children have both biological and adoptive parents. Children without parents have several challenges, and they need support in the areas of physical and emotional well-being, safety, and guidance.

These are children who have lost a parent or parents due to unforeseen circumstances. It is important to remember that children are vulnerable, deserve protection, and require our love and support just as much as any other child on the planet.

On this great day devoted to celebrating and honouring parents, we must remember others who may not be so fortunate.

