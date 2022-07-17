Headlines

National Ice Cream Day 2022: History, significance, ways to treat yourself on July 17

To celebrate the National Ice Cream Day on July 17, you can host an ice cream sundae party with your friends and family.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:06 AM IST

Desert lovers across the globe celebrate the National Ice Cream Day on the 3rd Sunday of every July. In honour of this day, many restaurants, cafes and ice cream manufacturing companies offer special schemes. Some eateries offer special ice cream flavours exclusively on this day.

History of National Ice Cream Day

As per common belief, people in the Persian Empire used to put some snow in a bowl about thousands of years ago. Next, they added some concentrated grape-juice over it to enhance its taste. This yummy dish was usually eaten to beat the scorching weather conditions.

Those who belonged from the Persian Empire used to enjoy this treat by placing the snow in underground chambers, which were popularly known as Yakchal. This place kept the snow from melting.

READ | Heart-warming viral video shows little girl touching jawan’s feet, Smriti Irani showers blessings

The Persians used to go for mountain treks to collect snowfall.

Cooking methods and techniques advanced later, giving birth to the first ice cream in Naples, Italy. The credit for this one goes to a man born in 1642, named Antonio Latini.

Latini made a delicious milk-based sorbet.

In the US, the Quaker colonists are credited for sharing their ice making techniques with people. They opened many ice cream shops in New York and other parts of the country.

The National Ice Cream Month was announced by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. He then declared every third Sunday of July to be celebrated as the National Ice Cream Day.

Here’s how you can celebrate the National Ice Cream Day

To celebrate the National Ice Cream Day, you can host an ice cream sundae party with your friends and family. One way to make the party a success is to plan several games that can be played to win a delicious scoop of ice cream.

You can also go for a drive to your nearest ice cream parlour and make benefit of the ongoing deals and discounts on this day.

It doesn’t matter if you like your ice cream in a cone, in a bowl or in a tub, this National Ice Cream Day is a day of celebration that can be enjoyed with all your loved ones who have a sweet tooth.

Don’t try to subside your cravings cause its National Ice Cream Day!

 

