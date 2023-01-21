Search icon
National Hugging Day 2023: History, Significance and other details of this day

National hugging day is celebrated for people to show their love and affection towards their dear ones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

National Hugging Day 2023

Every year January 21 is celebrated as National Hugging Day to show their immense love for each other. It is believed that by hugging people's estrangement goes away. Let us know some interesting facts related to this day and interesting things related to it.

Firstly, this day is celebrated for the people to show their love and affection towards their dear ones. The day emphasizes the importance of the expression of affection through hugs. Hugs can help reduce stress and anxiety as well as create feelings of love and being wanted.

National Hugging Day: 2023

National Hugging Day was started by Kevin Zaborny in the year 1986. It is celebrated on January 21. He thought that such an event would encourage people to be affectionate in public without hesitation. This day was celebrated for the first time in the city of Cleo in Michigan State, USA. Kevin Zaborny observed that American society was "embarrassed to show emotion in public" so he hoped that a National Hugging Day would change this by bringing more love among people.

Benefits of hugging

Hugs have many health benefits.

  • From reducing anxiety to boosting immunity
  • Hugging has many benefits for physical and psychological health.
  • Even hugging can reduce stress and blood pressure.
  • Hugging has such an effect on the nervous system that fear runs away.
  • Instead of saying anything, a hug can convey a lot in a better way. So, just go hug your loved ones.
