Headlines

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

Weather update: Yellow alert for Maharashtra, know IMD forecast for Uttarakhand, UP and other states

National French Fry Day 2023: How to get free French fries from McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's?

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

Weather update: Yellow alert for Maharashtra, know IMD forecast for Uttarakhand, UP and other states

National French Fry Day 2023: How to get free French fries from McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's?

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

Is Tom Cruise' Mission Impossible 7 has 'copied' action scenes from Pathaan? Find out here

No Shah Rukh, But Many Superstars To Make Special Appearances In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

DNA | Is India ready to face the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy?

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeLifestyle

lifestyle

National French Fry Day 2023: How to get free French fries from McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's?

Let's take a look at some of the places where you can enjoy freebies this week on National French Fry Day.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National French Fry Day is approaching on Thursday, July 13, and many restaurants and fast food spots are offering free or heavily discounted fries. However, while free fries are undoubtedly delightful, there are other things in life that can bring even greater joy. Nevertheless, if you're craving more free fries, you can always make some at home using various recipes such as homemade French fries, air fryer French fries, steak fries, parmesan potato wedges, or herb roasted potatoes. Now, let's take a look at some of the places where you can enjoy freebies this week:

Checkers: Rewards App members can get a complimentary order of XL fries from July 14 to 16. Additionally, participating corporate locations will offer $1 fries of any size from July 24 to August 6.

Del Taco: Del Yeah! Rewards members can snag free medium fries with a $3 purchase when ordering online or through the app. This offer is available until July 16.

Fatburger: Enjoy a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries in-store or online from July 13 to 16 by using the code FrenchFryDay23.

McDonald's: Place an order through the McDonald's app at participating locations to receive free fries of any size, with no purchase necessary.

Smashburger: With any purchase, you can get a complimentary order of Smashfries, French fries, or sweet potato fries. Use the code FRIES when ordering online or through the app.

Uber Eats: Heinz is providing a $5.70 discount on orders that include french fries from participating restaurants on Uber Eats.

Wendy's: Until July 16, participating locations are offering free fries with any purchase made through the app.

While free fries are undeniably appealing, there's always something even better out there if you explore and embrace new experiences.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

Viral video: Youths go above and beyond to save dogs from deadly floodwaters

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

BJP's Delhi unit fires spokesperson, Neha Shalini Dua hits back alleging 'chauvinism'

This IIM, NIT grad who once ran Rs 18,470 crore company now hired by rival edtech brand; his new role is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE