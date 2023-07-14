National French Fry Day 2023: How to get free French fries from McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's?

Let's take a look at some of the places where you can enjoy freebies this week on National French Fry Day.

National French Fry Day is approaching on Thursday, July 13, and many restaurants and fast food spots are offering free or heavily discounted fries. However, while free fries are undoubtedly delightful, there are other things in life that can bring even greater joy. Nevertheless, if you're craving more free fries, you can always make some at home using various recipes such as homemade French fries, air fryer French fries, steak fries, parmesan potato wedges, or herb roasted potatoes. Now, let's take a look at some of the places where you can enjoy freebies this week:

Checkers: Rewards App members can get a complimentary order of XL fries from July 14 to 16. Additionally, participating corporate locations will offer $1 fries of any size from July 24 to August 6.

Del Taco: Del Yeah! Rewards members can snag free medium fries with a $3 purchase when ordering online or through the app. This offer is available until July 16.

Fatburger: Enjoy a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries in-store or online from July 13 to 16 by using the code FrenchFryDay23.

McDonald's: Place an order through the McDonald's app at participating locations to receive free fries of any size, with no purchase necessary.

Smashburger: With any purchase, you can get a complimentary order of Smashfries, French fries, or sweet potato fries. Use the code FRIES when ordering online or through the app.

Uber Eats: Heinz is providing a $5.70 discount on orders that include french fries from participating restaurants on Uber Eats.

Wendy's: Until July 16, participating locations are offering free fries with any purchase made through the app.

While free fries are undeniably appealing, there's always something even better out there if you explore and embrace new experiences.