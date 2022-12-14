National Energy Conservation Day 2022: History, significance and purpose of the day

Representational image

National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated every year on December 14, in India. The occasion is being celebrated since 1991 when the Ministry of Power is headed. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the conservation of energy as it is the best way to have a green and bright future.

Significance of the day

Energy conservation is a great necessity which is necessary for the well-being of our future. It is a practice that everyone should indulge in to make the future of our planet even better. The agenda for celebrating National Energy Conservation Day is to raise awareness about the importance of energy and resource conservation. Conservation of energy means using energy wisely instead of misusing it indiscriminately.

History of the day

In 2001, the Indian Bureau of Energy Efficiency implemented the Indian Energy Conservation Act which focused on formulating policies regarding energy conservation. Since then, every December 14, various discussions, conferences and workshops are organized to raise awareness about energy conservation. These programs are organized all over the country.

Purpose of energy conservation

The main purpose of celebrating National Energy Conservation Day 2022 is to use energy judiciously and keep in mind the needs of the future. Through Energy Conservation Day, citizens are made aware of energy conservation and information is provided about the future requirement for energy. Also, through this day, efforts are also made to achieve the larger goal of energy conservation through participation by informing the citizens about various measures for energy conservation.