National Doctor's Day 2023: Why India celebrates doctor's day on July 1? Know history, significance, theme

National Doctor's Day is observed annually on July 1st in India, a day dedicated to celebrating the remarkable achievements of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a distinguished medical professional, politician, and fervent freedom fighter. Dr. Roy, born on July 1, 1882, coincidentally passed away on the same date in 1962 at the age of 80. This significant day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by doctors who extend their support far beyond the realm of medical treatment, surgeries, and life-saving interventions. They stand by individuals during their darkest moments, offering hope and positivity. National Doctor's Day provides a wonderful opportunity to honor these healthcare providers and express our gratitude for their unwavering presence in our lives.

National Doctor's Day 2023: History

In India, National Doctor's Day was established in 1991 to honor Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 to 1962 and a trusted physician to Mahatma Gandhi during the Quit India Movement in 1942.

During his tenure as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calcutta, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy demonstrated his commitment to education and safety by establishing air-raid shelters for students and teachers amidst the Japanese bombings in Rangoon in 1942. He actively participated in relief efforts and was honored with a Doctorate of Science degree in 1944. Dr. Roy's exceptional contributions were further recognized when he received the prestigious Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on February 4, 1961.

National Doctor's Day 2023: Significance

Doctors play a vital role in times of health uncertainties, diagnosing and treating diseases, performing critical surgeries, and addressing our concerns when we are anxious about our well-being. They are available round the clock, working tirelessly for extended hours and often prioritize their patients' well-being over their own. National Doctor's Day provides a fitting occasion to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contribution of doctors in our lives and society. They are the fighters and heroes who deserve our frequent acknowledgment.

National Doctor's Day 2023: Theme

