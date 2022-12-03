National Cookie Day 2022: Check out this atta walnut cookie recipe

Representational image

National Cookie Day is celebrated every year on December 4. Celebrating this day started in America, lovers of sweets in the United States celebrate this day as National Cookie Day. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make people aware of delicious sweets and snacks, food. Cookies are believed to have first arrived in America in the 17th century. People like to make cookies at home on holidays. People celebrate this day with their friends and family by making different types of cookies. Anyway, those who like sweets, especially like such days. The most liked items in sweets are ice cream, brownies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolates and milkshakes. You can celebrate this day by baking a sweet of your choice.

For people who love sweets, we have come up with a special recipe, which you can make on National Cookies Day.

Atta Walnut Cookies Recipe:

Atta Walnut Cookies are very light to eat, their taste also doubles with a cup of hot coffee. It is very easy to make dough walnut cookies. With few ingredients you can make these at home on any special occasion. You can make these in just 40 minutes. This is such a recipe which can be made easily in less time. So you too try it on National Cookies Day. So let us tell you the method of making flour walnut cookies.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup castor sugar

1 cup flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp coffee powder

1 cup walnuts

Method of making cookies: