National Commission for Women reacts to viral video of hairstylist Jawed Habib spitting on woman's hair

National Commission for Women has issued an statement with respect to a video gaining traction on social media in which the famous hairstylist Jawed Habib is seen spitting on a woman's hair while cutting them.

The national level organisation, aiming to protect and promote the interests of women across the country, informed that its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to investigate the authenticity of the video and take action accordingly.

The organisation took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest."

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.https://t.co/3wPS2Lavyt — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 6, 2022

The incident happened at Jawed's training session in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. In the viral video, it can be seen that Jawed, while cutting the woman's hair, says "Agar paani ki kami hai na....(if there's scarcity of water)" and then he is seen spitting on her hair. He then walks towards the crowd and says, "Iss thook main jaan hai (there is strength in this spit)".

Watch the viral video here

For those who goes to Javed Habib's saloon pic.twitter.com/dblHxHUBkw — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 5, 2022



After the video went viral on social media, the woman, whose hair were being cut by the stylist, has come forward and shared her experience. In a video uploaded by another netizen, she shared that her name is Pooja Gupta and she runs her own saloon called Vanshika Beauty Parlour. She said that Jaweb Habib invited her on stage and misbehaved with her. She concluded the video mentioning that she will never get a haircut from Jawed Habib in her life.

The video has invited extreme reactions from the netizens as people have slammed Jawed Habib on social media calling his behaviour humiliating and disgusting.