Natasha Poonawalla, wife of Adhar Poonawalla owns the biggest emerald ring worth.....

The diva of the glamour world, Natasha Poonawalla, is very serious about her sense of style. Natasha is a philanthropist and the wife of Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII). She also goes by the name Ms. Vaccine. Natasha never misses an opportunity to grab attention with her high-end outfits and unique style.

She enjoys trying new things, and she exudes nobility in every way. Natasha owns some of the most priceless possessions and has a net worth of $7 billion. Natasha has a lavish life, with extravagant residences, snazzy vehicles, and pricey bags.

The diva, sometimes known as Ms Vaccine, is too concerned with appearance. She regularly attends important fashion events and always has chic clothing and jewellery. Blogger Julia Chafe also mentioned that her emerald ring is the size of a paperweight and that emeralds are delicate stones. That suggests they would be easy to scratch and difficult to maintain. The majority of individuals therefore do not typically spend a lot of money on these stones.

Many people believed Natasha's big ring, like other famous attire, was purchased from a brand specifically for an event. However, that is untrue. The businessman, who was spotted wearing it in 2018, is the true owner of the ring.

The blogger further revealed that Natasha wore that same ring to the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement celebration in 2018.

Natasha Poonawalla's ring is unfathomably expensive, and all we can say is that emeralds are often more expensive than diamonds because they are more than twenty times rarer. Now, one can only speculate on how many millions this ring would bring in.

In February 2022, Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla attended the British Asian Trust black tie function at the British Museum in London. In addition, the then Chancellor of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, his wife, Akshata Murthy, and the UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, attended the event. Natasha wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga at the event and adorned herself with her enorme emerald ring.