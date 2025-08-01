Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

THIS consumer company earns profit of Rs 5,343,00,000,000, details here

SHOCKING! IndiGo passenger assaulted mid-air due to..., accused handed over to CISF

IND vs ENG: Tempers flare as Joe Root, Prasidh Krishna exchange words in Test series decider - Watch

Sudipto Sen wins National Film Award for Best Director for The Kerala Story, netizens say 'Vanga ko hi de dete for Animal'

71st National Film Awards announced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail wins Best Film, Vikrant Massey named Best Actor

Muhammad Yunus' daughter funding secession of India to create 'Greater Bangladesh'? Is Turkey behind Saltanat-e-Bangla?

71st National Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji wins her first National Film Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

On a luxurious beach holiday, Natasha Poonawalla stunned in an outfit that blended sensibilities from two different worlds.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

TRENDING NOW

When it comes to making bold fashion statements, Natasha Poonawalla is never safe. Be it the red carpet or a simple vacation, the businesswoman and socialite has made a name for herself by pushing boundaries and redefining the rules of glamour. Her latest look, an unexpected blend of edgy textures and Indian craftsmanship, once again proves why she is one of fashion's most fearless dressers.

What did Natasha Poonawalla wear for a beach holiday?

On a luxurious beach holiday, Natasha Poonawalla stunned in an outfit that blended sensibilities from two different worlds. She chose a sleek, sculpted black leather blouse and paired it with a glamorous, modern saree. The combination was perfect. The saree featured a high slit and an impeccably tailored pallu, giving the traditional look a bold and modern twist. 

Make-up and accessories

The choice to combine shiny leather with fluid, beautiful drapery was not just bold, but thoughtful. This wasn't just an outfit; it was a complete fashion moment that sparked both conversation and admiration. Of course, Natasha Poonawalla's look is never complete without a hefty dose of exaggeration. With an array of chunky silver bracelets and statement rings, she amped up the drama, turning the outfit into a glamorous visual feast. While her outfit had heat, her beauty look was subdued enough to balance the intensity. With soft, tousled waves, dewy skin, nude lips, and sparkling eyes, she let her clothes and jewelry do most of the talking.

Have a look here: 

 

 

This look is not for the faint of heart. It's for the woman who craves attention, who loves to be in the limelight, and who considers fashion to be both art and personal expression. With this look, Natasha Poonawalla reminded us that style is about telling a story, and her style is always memorable.

Also read: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani twin in elegant outfits for dinner with Vikas Khanna in New York

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule' day after heated Gautam Gambhir spat
England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule'
Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, check full list here
Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, ch
Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into Sindh river, rescue operation underway
Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into Sindh river, rescue opera
Meet man, world's richest YouTuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first-ever 400 million subscribers Play Button, he is...
Meet man, world's richest YouTuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first
'Saiyaara chodd ke sab ladka, ladki...': Tej Pratap Yadav aka Teju Bhaiya shares hilarious moment while watching Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film
'Saiyaara chodd ke sab ladka, ladki...': Teju Bhaiya shares hilarious moment
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE