Natasha Poonawalla dons royal blue velvet dress, Loewe's Balloon heels costs Rs 1.69 lakh

Natasha Poonawalla, a renowned entrepreneur and socialite, recently captivated the internet with her avant-garde fashion choices. Known for her impeccable style, Natasha always manages to make a fashion statement with her appearances at high-profile events. Her most recent buzz-worthy outing was at a friend's birthday party in New York City, where she turned heads in a velvet dress and eye-catching balloon pumps, both from the Loewe brand.

Natasha took to Instagram to share photos of her glamorous look for the occasion. She was decked out from head to toe in the Loewe Spring Summer 2023 collection, with the standout piece being the birthday balloon embellished shoes. In her post, she mentioned that after a tiring day of meetings in NYC, she was able to attend the birthday dinner thanks to her glam team. She expressed her love for the royal blue velvet dress with its exaggerated silhouette and, of course, the unique birthday balloon shoes.

The Loewe shoes that Natasha wore are from the Spanish luxury label's Spring Summer 2023 collection, which was unveiled during the women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week. The specific footwear she wore is called the Comic Balloon Pump in Satin and can be found on the brand's website. However, acquiring a pair will set you back around ₹1,69,000.

Natasha's chosen outfit consisted of a structured royal blue ensemble from Loewe. The strapless bustier velvet dress featured a basque structure, a neckline that accentuated her décolletage, a corseted bodice, a cinched waistline that highlighted her slender figure, and a midi-length hem.

To create a striking color-blocking effect, Natasha paired the dress with contrasting anthurium red-colored Balloon shoes adorned with hand-embroidered latex balloons. She completed her look with edgy and bold chunky bracelets, metal hoop earrings, and a matching clutch bag.

For her makeup, Natasha opted for a smoky eyeshadow look, winged eyeliner, mascara to enhance her lashes, smudged kohl eyeliner, well-groomed brows with a feathered effect, a glossy blush pink lip shade, rosy cheekbones, a dewy base, radiant highlighter, and subtle contouring. She complemented her makeup with a sleek side-parted open hairdo that added the perfect finishing touch to her overall appearance.

