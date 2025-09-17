Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...

SHOCKING, SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery to have sex

Narendra Modi’s diet secrets: How fasting keeps the Prime Minister focused at 75

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her perfectly sculpted figure in denim bodycon dress with unique twist; see pics

Raj Kundra makes shocking allegation against Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia; claims part of Rs 60 crore fraud amount was...

Explained: Who advances to Super 4s if Pakistan boycott Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE

Anurag Kashyap doesn't see himself as 'a fearless filmmaker': 'Most people want fame and lifestyle, I just want to...'

'Rivers, dams of Kashmir will...': Lashkar-e-Taiba's leader issues open threat to India months after Op Sindoor

Pakistan's nefarious design exposed: Islamabad uses drones to push drugs into India, Karachi and Gwadar port for trafficking, details...

This Pakistani richest business group is linked with Army, valued at Rs...; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused, belonging to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, killed in encounter

Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused killed in encounter

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24

SHOCKING, SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery to have sex

SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery for sex

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Narendra Modi’s diet secrets: How fasting keeps the Prime Minister focused at 75

The Prime Minister follows the ancient Indian tradition of Chaturmas, a four-month fasting period that begins in mid-June and continues until after Diwali.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 08:51 PM IST

Narendra Modi’s diet secrets: How fasting keeps the Prime Minister focused at 75
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on September 17, shared insights into his disciplined fasting routines in an interview with Lex Fridman released earlier this year. He explained how fasting by abstaining from food and consuming only water for long periods sharpens both physical senses and mental clarity.

PM Modi said that during a fast, senses such as smell, touch, and taste become much sharper. Even the subtle fragrance of water or the aroma of tea becomes noticeable. He added that fasting also helps thoughts become clearer and more creative. According to him, this experience gives him a fresh perspective and enhances innovative thinking.

The Prime Minister follows the ancient Indian tradition of Chaturmas, a four-month fasting period that begins in mid-June and continues until after Diwali. During this time, he eats only one meal in 24 hours. He also observes Navratri fasts. During Sharad Navratri, he avoids all food and drinks only hot water for nine days. He explained that drinking hot water is part of his daily routine, and over time his lifestyle adapted naturally to this habit.

During Chaitra Navratri, which falls in March or April, he eats only one type of fruit each day for nine days. For example, if he chooses papaya, he consumes only papaya throughout the nine days.

PM Modi highlighted that fasting is not just about discipline in food habits. It heightens sensory perception, making small details more noticeable. It also brings mental clarity, calmness, and a disciplined approach to daily life. He described how fasting allows him to experience the world more vividly and think with sharper focus.

His insights reveal how traditional practices can have profound effects on both the body and mind. For PM Modi, fasting is a way to maintain health, boost awareness, and stay mentally alert. His routines show that disciplined habits, rooted in tradition, can enhance overall well-being and help cultivate focus, clarity, and innovative thinking.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her perfectly sculpted figure in denim bodycon dress with unique twist; see pics

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case
ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case
Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines
Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide
After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...
After Astronomer, another office affair surfaces! THIS firm fires CEO for...
Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..., know what happened
Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..
Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy as claimed? Check benefits, risks and more
Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE