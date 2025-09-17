Narendra Modi’s diet secrets: How fasting keeps the Prime Minister focused at 75

The Prime Minister follows the ancient Indian tradition of Chaturmas, a four-month fasting period that begins in mid-June and continues until after Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on September 17, shared insights into his disciplined fasting routines in an interview with Lex Fridman released earlier this year. He explained how fasting by abstaining from food and consuming only water for long periods sharpens both physical senses and mental clarity.

PM Modi said that during a fast, senses such as smell, touch, and taste become much sharper. Even the subtle fragrance of water or the aroma of tea becomes noticeable. He added that fasting also helps thoughts become clearer and more creative. According to him, this experience gives him a fresh perspective and enhances innovative thinking.

The Prime Minister follows the ancient Indian tradition of Chaturmas, a four-month fasting period that begins in mid-June and continues until after Diwali. During this time, he eats only one meal in 24 hours. He also observes Navratri fasts. During Sharad Navratri, he avoids all food and drinks only hot water for nine days. He explained that drinking hot water is part of his daily routine, and over time his lifestyle adapted naturally to this habit.

During Chaitra Navratri, which falls in March or April, he eats only one type of fruit each day for nine days. For example, if he chooses papaya, he consumes only papaya throughout the nine days.

PM Modi highlighted that fasting is not just about discipline in food habits. It heightens sensory perception, making small details more noticeable. It also brings mental clarity, calmness, and a disciplined approach to daily life. He described how fasting allows him to experience the world more vividly and think with sharper focus.

His insights reveal how traditional practices can have profound effects on both the body and mind. For PM Modi, fasting is a way to maintain health, boost awareness, and stay mentally alert. His routines show that disciplined habits, rooted in tradition, can enhance overall well-being and help cultivate focus, clarity, and innovative thinking.

