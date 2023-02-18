Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What is it and strategies for dealing with people with NPD

Learn effective strategies for interacting with people who have Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What is it and strategies for dealing with people with NPD
Narcissistic Personality Disorder: What is it and strategies for dealing with people with NPD

Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a mental health condition characterized by a persistent pattern of grandiosity, a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy. People with NPD often have an inflated sense of self-importance, an excessive preoccupation with their own achievements, and a belief that they are entitled to special treatment.

Dealing with people who have NPD can be challenging, as they may exhibit manipulative behavior and a lack of consideration for others. However, there are several strategies you can use to interact with them in a more positive way.

One of the most effective strategies for dealing with people with NPD is to set boundaries. It is important to be clear about your own needs and limitations, and to communicate these boundaries clearly and consistently. For example, you might let the person know that you are not comfortable with certain behaviors or conversations, and that you will not tolerate them.

Another important strategy is to avoid feeding into the person's grandiosity. People with NPD often crave attention and admiration, so it is important not to reinforce these behaviors. Instead, focus on their positive qualities and offer praise when they demonstrate positive behaviors or actions.

It can also be helpful to use assertive communication when interacting with someone with NPD. This means being clear, direct, and respectful in your communication. Avoid becoming defensive or aggressive, as this can trigger a negative response from the person with NPD.

It is important to keep in mind that people with NPD may be resistant to change and may not be open to feedback. However, if you approach them with empathy and understanding, you may be able to establish a more positive relationship.

If the person's behavior becomes too disruptive or abusive, it may be necessary to seek professional help. A therapist or mental health professional can provide guidance and support for dealing with NPD and other personality disorders.

Read more: Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.