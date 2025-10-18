Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali

3 cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attack on Afghanistan, Taliban declares truce 'broken'
Narak Chaturdashi 2025 falls on October 20. Devotees perform Abhyang Snan from 4:23 am to 5:35 am during Chaturdashi Tithi to purify, renew, and welcome the spirit of Diwali.
Narak Chaturdashi, also called Chhoti Diwali or Roop Chaudas. In 2025, Narak Chaturdashi will fall on Monday, October 20. This day is dedicated to purification, symbolism of light over darkness, and preparation for the main Diwali celebrations that follow.
Abhyang Snan Muhurat (holy oil bath): 4:23 am to 5:35 am, duration: 1 hour 12 minutes
Chaturdashi Tithi: Begins at 1:51 pm on October 19 and ends at 3:44 pm on October 20
Abhyang Snan is the ritual of Narak Chaturdashi. The word 'Abhyang' means applying oil, and 'Snan' means bath. This ritual is to be performed early in the morning when the moon is visible but before the sun rises, within the given muhurat.
Steps to follow:
Apply sesame (til) oil or herbal oil over the body gently. Often, devotees mix this with traditional ubtan.
After applying, you should bathe; this ritual bath is symbolic of cleansing not just the body, but the mind and soul.
During or before the bath, mantras or prayers may be recited, invoking protection, the vanishing of negativity, and purification.
This bath is believed to purify one from the 'Narak' and guard against evil influences.
Narak Chaturdashi serves several spiritual and symbolic roles in the Diwali sequence:
Victory over evil: Legend says that on this day, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Naraka, liberating people from fear and darkness.
Purification: Through Abhyang Snan, devotees symbolically rid themselves of past sins, negative influences, and spiritual impurities.
