FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

3 cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attack on Afghanistan, Taliban declares truce 'broken'

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in ODI cricket

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark

Ammy Virk attends prayer meet of Rajvir Jawanda, pens heartfelt note on demise of young Punjabi singer: 'Sada jigri yaar geya hai'

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to move to their lavish Rs 250 crore bungalow this Diwali? Here's what we know

Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'

Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns loss of 3 players in Pakistani airstrikes, withdraws from Tri-Nation series

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali

Viral video: Salman Khan slams Amaal Mallik, gives him last warning, Daboo Malik lashes out at son for his 'badtameezi': 'Mere maathe pe mat likh...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
3 Afghan cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attacks on Afghanistan, Taliban says truce 'broken'

3 Afghan cricketers among 10 killed as Pak launches fresh attacks on Afghanistan

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold an

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali

Narak Chaturdashi 2025 falls on October 20. Devotees perform Abhyang Snan from 4:23 am to 5:35 am during Chaturdashi Tithi to purify, renew, and welcome the spirit of Diwali.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 09:12 AM IST

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Narak Chaturdashi, also called Chhoti Diwali or Roop Chaudas. In 2025, Narak Chaturdashi will fall on Monday, October 20. This day is dedicated to purification, symbolism of light over darkness, and preparation for the main Diwali celebrations that follow.

Shubh Muhurat

Abhyang Snan Muhurat (holy oil bath): 4:23 am to 5:35 am, duration: 1 hour 12 minutes

Chaturdashi Tithi: Begins at 1:51 pm on October 19 and ends at 3:44 pm on October 20

Ritual: The Abhyang Snan (Holy Oil Bath)

Abhyang Snan is the ritual of Narak Chaturdashi. The word 'Abhyang' means applying oil, and 'Snan' means bath. This ritual is to be performed early in the morning when the moon is visible but before the sun rises, within the given muhurat.

ALSO READ: Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check the state-wise holiday list here.

Steps to follow:

Apply sesame (til) oil or herbal oil over the body gently. Often, devotees mix this with traditional ubtan.

After applying, you should bathe; this ritual bath is symbolic of cleansing not just the body, but the mind and soul.

During or before the bath, mantras or prayers may be recited, invoking protection, the vanishing of negativity, and purification.

This bath is believed to purify one from the 'Narak' and guard against evil influences.

Significance of Narak Chaturdashi

Narak Chaturdashi serves several spiritual and symbolic roles in the Diwali sequence:

Victory over evil: Legend says that on this day, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Naraka, liberating people from fear and darkness.

Purification: Through Abhyang Snan, devotees symbolically rid themselves of past sins, negative influences, and spiritual impurities.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Narak Chaturdashi, the second day of Diwali

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop laughing
Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop l
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, 'Can't deplete...'
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukra
Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention
From Jacqueline Fernandez to Palak Tiwari, and other divas dazzle in Red
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara, but warns him...
Donald Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with Russia and Ukraine
Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE