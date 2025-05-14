Designed by renowned designer Gaurang Shah, the ensemble featured a blend of Jamdani weaves from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The 72nd Miss World pageant began with a grand inauguration at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium on May 13. Representing India on home ground, Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta turned heads in a traditional ensemble designed by Gaurang Shah. The outfit stood out not only for its beauty but also for the fact that it took nearly three years to complete.

The handwoven creation was a tribute to India's rich textile legacy. Designed by renowned designer Gaurang Shah, the ensemble featured a blend of Jamdani weaves from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. It was adorned with the traditional Bangdi Mor motif, which shows four dancing peacocks inside a bangle. The intricate design highlighted the depth and artistry of Indian craftsmanship.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Gaurang shared details about the outfit's making. He said the base fabric was woven using charkha-spun khadi yarn and was interlaced with gold zari Jamdani in a leharia or wave pattern. Set against an ivory background, the zari added a subtle shimmer and a sense of regality. A team of eight skilled artisans worked together over three years to bring this masterpiece to life.

Nandini carried the look with grace and confidence, making a powerful impression at the global event. Her appearance in this thoughtfully crafted attire was a celebration of India’s culture and the enduring legacy of handloom art.

About Nandini Gupta

Born in September 2003 in Kota, Rajasthan, Nandini Gupta completed her schooling at St. Paul's Senior Secondary School and is currently pursuing Business Management at Lala Lajpat Rai College in Mumbai. After winning the Femina Miss India 2023 title, she is now competing among 110 contestants for the Miss World 2025 crown.

