After serving a queen at Cannes Film Festival on May 16, the fashion influencer is now making waves with her second Cannes red carpet look. The internet sensation, popularly known for creating budget-friendly ensembles not just for herself, but also for other influencers and Bollywood celebrities, is receiving praise once again.

On May 18, Nancy took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her second look. She revealed that she chose her mother's favourite colour for this outfit. ''Ye colour meri mummy ka favourite hai, isliye iss baar decide kiya ki isi colour mein dress design karun (This colour is my mother's favourite, so I decided to design my dress in this colour this time. It took a whole month to make), the caption read.

She added that it took her an entire month to create the outfit. ''Isse banane mein poora one month laga, aur main last moment tak taiyaari mein lagi rahi, kyunki dress kaafi heavy thi. Dil se shukriya un sabhi ka jo is pyaari journey ka ek hissa rahe, aap sabke bina yeh moment vapis itna special nahi hota (A heartfelt thank you to everyone who was a part of this beautiful journey — without you all, this moment wouldn’t have been so special).''

Let's decode her look

For her second Cannes red carpet appearance, Tyagi opted for a crystal fringe mini dress, paired with a floor-length cape jacket. The mini dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with tassels, pearls, and crystals. The highlight of her outfit was the voluminous sleeves, which added drama to the long train cape.

She completed the ensemble with crystal-embellished stilettos along with a matching handbag.

To accessorise, Tyagi went with metallic OTT nails and a few rings. For makeup, she chose dewy base, well-defined eyes, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes and glossy pink lips. Her hair was tied in a centre-parted messy bun with a few tresses left out.

Her first look

The mint green mermaid-like gown features a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice hugging her svelte frame adorned with silver glittering details and huge 3-D rose-like ruffles on the shoulders and her bottom, which added drama to her majestic gown.

