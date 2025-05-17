Nancy Tyagi made a bold comeback on the red carpet in a self-stitched couture gown.

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi is once again back at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, wearing her own creations. The self-made designer rose to fame last year after she appeared on the red carpet in her own ensembles.

For her second time at Cannes, Tyagi sourced the fabric for her gown from Seelampur, a famous market in North East Delhi.

Let's decode her look

Nancy Tyagi made a bold comeback on the red carpet in a self-stitched couture gown. The mint green mermaid-like gown features a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice hugging her svelte frame adorned with silver glittering details and huge 3-D rose-like ruffles on the shoulders and her bottom, which added drama to her majestic gown.

To accessorise her look, she wore emerald-cut dangling earrings. Her fingers were covered with silver OTT rings.

For make-up, she chose a dewy base, flush pink cheeks, well-defined smokey eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, feathery brows and brown, muted lips. She completed her look with a sleek, cented-parted, twisted bun.

Taking to her Instagram, Tyagi wrote, ''Phir se Cannes… phir se red carpet… kabhi socha nahi tha ki yeh safar itna khoobsurat hoga. Dil se shukriya sabko jo saath hain iss journey mein.''

Fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala also decoded her look and praised her with the caption, ''Nancy Tyagi's second majestic Cannes slay''

How the internet reactedOne internet user wrote, “She looks sooooooo much better than last year! The makeup team did an amazing job this time”

Another wrote, “Your journey teaches us that one don't need wealth or privilege to chase their dreams..just passion, perseverance, and self belief. From a small village to the global stage, you proved that with hard work and creativity, even the simplest beginnings can lead to extraordinary success. So so inspirin.

''The confidence on your face now as compared to last year makes me feel so proud!!! As if it’s a personal achievement!,'' third user commented.

''Honstly i would say, u wear one of the best outfits out of all the indian celebrities, u glow different,'' another fan expressed.

About Nancy Tyagi

Nancy Tyagi is a self-made fashion influencer from Uttar Pradesh, India. Her unforgettable debut at the international Film Festival brought her fame and recognition. She is popularly known her sourcing her fabric from the local markets in India, then tailoring them into budget-friendly ensembles.

