Lifestyle</

LIFESTYLE

Namita Thapar reveals her 'bitter' secret for improved digestion and controlled cravings, 'You take 10 drops before...'

Namita Thapar recently revealed a new habit she swears by before meals. While she believes it works wonders, experts have a more balanced take.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 01:34 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Namita Thapar reveals her 'bitter' secret for improved digestion and controlled cravings, 'You take 10 drops before...'
Namita Thapar’s new health ritual

Business leader and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar recently shared an unusual yet interesting addition to her daily routine, 'bitter drops.' She revealed that she first discovered them at a wellness spa in Munich, and since then, she hasn't looked back.

Her method is simple: she takes about 10 drops before every meal, whether at home or while travelling. Thapar also drew a cultural connection, recalling how in Bengali households, meals traditionally begin with a bitter dish. 'It does a world of good,' she noted, suggesting that such age-old traditions were rooted in wisdom.

So, what exactly are bitter drops? They are liquid extracts made from bitter herbs like gentian root, artichoke leaf, and dandelion. For centuries, these herbs have been used in traditional medicine to support digestion.

ALSO READ: Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'

How bitter drops work on the body

According to nutritionists, the bitter taste triggers the body to produce more digestive juices and bile. This helps the stomach break down food more effectively, reducing bloating, heaviness, and indigestion. Some studies also suggest that bitter flavours can reduce cravings by sending 'I'm ful' signals to the brain, helping people avoid overeating.

But experts are quick to caution, bitter drops are not a weight-loss shortcut or a one-size-fits-all remedy. While they may support gut health, they can sometimes irritate sensitive stomachs or trigger acidity. That’s why dietitians recommend starting with small amounts, choosing high-quality products, and consulting a doctor before making them a regular habit, especially if one is on medication or has digestive issues.

For now, Thapar’s ritual has sparked curiosity and conversation, blending modern wellness trends with age-old practices. And if used wisely, bitter drops might just become a simple step toward a healthier gut.

