Nag Panchami 2022: History, significance, date, celebrations across India

Nag Panchami 2022: Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival in which snakes are worshipped, and this practise dates back to the earliest days of Hinduism. Nag Panchami is a festival that takes place on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Sravana.

History and significance:

It is said that when Krishna was still a child, he was playing by the Yamuna River and his ball became caught in the branches of a tree near the river's banks. Krishna was attacked by Kaliya, a snake, when he fell into the river while trying to fetch the ball.

The snake begged Krishna not to kill it after he put up a good fight and showed that he was no ordinary youngster. To commemorate Krishna's triumph over Kaliya, the most venomous snake, Nag Panchmi is observed on the fifth day after Ashwini, which marks the end of the serpent's reign of terror.

Nag Panchami 2022: Date and time

Nag Panchami Date: 2nd August, 2022

Nag Panchami Tithi Begins: 2nd August, 2022 - 05:13 AM

Nag Panchami Tithi Ends: 3rd August, 2022 - 05:41 AM

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat: 2nd August, 2022 - 05:43 AM to 08:25 AM

Celebration:

It is customary to bring a dormant cobra to Maharashtra and go door-to-door asking for charity and clothes as part of the celebration. During their time in Kerala, worshippers visit snake temples and pray for the safety of themselves and their family from snakebite. It is customary to bring offerings of rice, fried paddy, and a particular grass tip known as durva (the tip of a snake's tail) in front of the statues of the Nag.

As another Hindu god, Shiva, is said to adore and favour snakes, many worshippers offer snake worship in an effort to appease Shiva. Shiva is regarded as one of the most enraged deities in Hinduism, and some worship live cobras on the day of Nag Panchami, offering it milk and feeding it other delicacies.