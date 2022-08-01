Search icon
Nag Panchami 2022: Do's and Don’ts while worshipping Nag Devta during Sawan

Nag Panchami 2022 will be celebrated with great pomp and show by all Hindu devotees. The festival is observed to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

The unique festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated in India by women on the Panchami Tithi (fifth day), Shukla Paksha (as the moon waxes) in the holy month of Shravan.

The traditional festival usually falls two days after Hariyali Teej. On this day, devotees worship snakes, who are said to represent Nag Devta. Worshippers perform puja to seek wellness of their family. It is believed that worshipping Nag Devta will protect the family from all evil.

On this auspicious occasion, many people keep fasts and feed the poor. Some devotees also make snake idols with clay at home. They offer flowers, sweets and milky to the diety.

The festival will be observed on August 2 this year. It is considered as a significant day in the Hindu religion.

Before you begin to prepare for this holy festival, here are some do's and don'ts that you should keep in mind if you wish to please nag devta 

Do's for Nag Panchami 2022

- Worship and offer milk, sweets, and flowers to serpent gods.

- Keep a fast on Nag Panchami as it's considered to ensure protection against the fear of snakebite.

- Perform Rudrabhishek on Nag Panchami Day. It is one of the best ways to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings during the auspicious month of Shravan. 

- Recite Nag Panchami Mantras.

Dont's for Nag Panchami 2022

- Avoid using utensils made of iron for cooking.

- Do not cut trees on this day as it may harm/kill serpents hiding/living on trees.

- Do not put an iron pan on fire or cook food in an iron vessel on Nag Panchami.

- Avoid using needles or any sharp object on the day of Nag Panchami.

